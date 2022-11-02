Taijul Islam optimistic about Bangladesh cricket’s future

With relentless rain preventing play on day three too - Bangladesh XI remained at 59 for three against Tamil Nadu XI - the visiting cricketers departed to the team hotel in the afternoon.

There they followed the pulsating T20 World Cup game between India and Bangladesh down under.

Among those watching the match was Taijul Islam. With 158 wickets in 38 Tests, the 30-year-old Taijul is a senior cricketer in this touring Bangladesh XI side.

“Before the run-out of Litton Das we had a very good chance, Then, it became more difficult. But we put up a very good fight,” he told Sportstar on Wednesday.

A left-arm spinner whose forte is control, Taijul rates his seven-wicket innings haul against Pakistan in the Chattogram Test of 2021 as his most satisfying display.

“The Pakistanis play spin well and to do well against those batters was special,” he said.

Asked who was the toughest Indian batter he bowled at, Taijul replied, “Cheteshwar Pujara. He gives very little chance to get him out and closes down the angles.”

Interestingly, Taijul does not have a role model. “I pick the good things from the cricketers I like. I have developed my skills that way.”

Of course, the influential Shakib Al Hasan has been around to help him. “He is like a big brother to me. He too is a left-arm spinner and we discuss ways to get batters out.”

Looking across the border, Taijul said Ravindra Jadeja was a fine left-arm spinner. “He has all the deliveries and a big match temperament.”

And Taijul is an admirer of Virat Kohli’s batsmanship. “India is full of strokemakers but Kohli is still the best.”

Taijul was optimistic about Bangladesh’s cricketing future. “We have a good blend of experienced and young cricketers. And we are improving all the time.”