The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is set to host the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI team for two four-day and three one-day matches.

As per the initial schedule, the Bangladesh team was to reach Chennai on October 9 and play the first four-day fixture at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium from October 12. But the TNCA is awaiting clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs and the sports ministry.

“The Bangladesh team wanted to play a series against us and they have also announced their teams. While we have already received a clearance from the BCCI, some clearances from the ministry are still awaited. The process is on and we are hoping to receive those clearances within a day or two,” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told Sportstar on Friday.

“As per original plans, they are scheduled to reach on October 9, but it could be pushed back by a couple of days. But we are hopeful of playing the games against the Bangladesh team…”

Chepauk will host all the games. According to the original schedule, the two four-day matches are scheduled to be played between October 12 and 22. It will be followed by three one-dayers on October 27, 29, and 31, respectively. However, with Chennai witnessing rain, it needs to be seen how much game time the teams get.

The tour of India has been arranged by the BCB after its series against Afghanistan was cancelled. While its limited overs team is currently busy with the New Zealand tour and the T20 World Cup, the BCB XI team will also feature some noted names. Mohammad Mithun, who has featured in 10 Tests, 34 ODIs and 17 T20Is, will be leading the side, which also features Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque among others.

Joy had a key role to play in Bangladesh’s historic Test win against New Zealand earlier this year and his presence will boost the side that also features left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and Towhid Hridoy, who was part of Bangladesh’s U-19 team. The one-day side also features Akbar Ali, who led Bangladesh to the U-19 World Cup title win in 2020, defeating India. The team will be coached by Mizanur Rahman.

While the touring side has quite a few international cricketers, the TNCA will have to field a team comprising mainly Ranji Trophy players and some members of the U-25 side.

“Our main team will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy around that time, so we will pick players from the Ranji Trophy squad and the U-25 teams,” Ramasaamy said.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE October 12-15: First four-day game October 19-22: Second four-day game October 27: First one-dayer October 29: Second one-dayer October 31: Third one-dayer Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai