Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Full match schedule, teams, date, venues, timings

The India senior men's 50-over domestic cricket tournament marks its return with the Vijay Hazare Trophy competition.

The tournament starts on December 8 with several prominent stars returning to action for their respective state teams. The final will be held on December 27.

Earlier this year, Mumbai won its fourth title, beating Uttar Pradesh in the final. Tamil Nadu is the most successful side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with five titles.

Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.

Teams, Group and Venues of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22

The tournament will feature 38 teams across six different groups - five Elite groups and one Plate group. It will be played in seven cities - Mumbai, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Ranchi and Jaipur - with all the knockout matches set to be played in Jaipur.

Elite A (Mumbai, Guwahati): Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha.

Elite B (Thiruvananthapuram): Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Baroda, Bengal, Puducherry.

Elite C (Chandigarh): Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Hyderabad, Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

Elite D (Rajkot): Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Kerala.

Elite E (Ranchi): Assam, Goa, Punjab, Railways, Rajasthan, Services.

Plate Group (Jaipur): Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar.

FULL SCHEDULE

DATE & DAY Round and Group MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE 8 December, Wednesday Round I - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha 9:00AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Round I - Group A Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir 9:00AM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Round I - Group A Himachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha 9:00AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Round I - Group B Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu 9:00AM St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba Round I - Group B Baroda vs Bengal 9:00AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Round I - Group B Karnataka vs Puducherry 9:00AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Round I - Group C Delhi vs Jharkhand 9:00AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Round I - Group C Haryana vs Hyderabad 9:00AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Round I - Group C Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Round I - Group D Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Round I - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Uttarakhand 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Round I - Group D Chandigarh vs Kerala 9:00AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Round I - Group E Punjab vs Rajasthan 9:00AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Round I - Group E Assam vs Goa 9:00AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Round I - Group E Railways vs Services 9:00AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Round I - Plate Group Bihar vs Mizoram 9:00AM Jaipur Round I - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Tripura 9:00AM Jaipur Round I - Plate Group Meghalaya vs Sikkim 9:00AM Jaipur Round I - Plate Group Manipur vs Nagaland 9:00AM Jaipur 9 December, Thursday Round II - Group A Gujarat vs Odisha 9:00AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Round II - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Vidarbha 9:00AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Round II - Group A Himachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha 9:00AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Round II - Group B Baroda vs Mumbai 9:00AM St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba Round II - Group B Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu 9:00AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Round II - Group B Bengal vs Puducherry 9:00AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Round II - Group C Delhi vs Hyderabad 9:00AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Round II - Group C Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Round II - Group C Haryana vs Saurashtra 9:00AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Round II - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Maharashtra 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Round II - Group D Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Round II - Group D Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand 9:00AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Round II - Group E Goa vs Rajasthan 9:00AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Round II - Group E Punjab vs Railways 9:00AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Round II - Group E Assam vs Services 9:00AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Round II - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland 9:00AM Jaipur Round II - Plate Group Bihar vs Meghalaya 9:00AM Jaipur Round II - Plate Group Mizoram vs Sikkim 9:00AM Jaipur Round II - Plate Group Manipur vs Tripura 9:00AM Jaipur 11 December, Saturday Round III - Group A Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh 9:00AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Round III - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmi 9:00AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Round III - Group A Odisha vs Vidarbha 9:00AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Round III - Group B Baroda vs Puducherry 9:00AM St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba Round III - Group B Bengal vs Tamil Nadu 9:00AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Round III - Group B Karnataka vs Mumbai 9:00AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Round III - Group C Hyderabad vs Saurashtra 9:00AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Round III - Group C Haryana vs Jharkhand 9:00AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Round III - Group C Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Round III - Group D Chandigarh vs Chhatisgarh 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Round III - Group D Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Round III - Group D Kerala vs Maharashtra 9:00AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Round III - Group E Goa vs Services 9:00AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Round III - Group E Assam vs Punjab 9:00AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Round III - Group E Railways vs Rajasthan 9:00AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Round III - Plate Group Sikkim vs Tripura 9:00AM Jaipur Round III - Plate Group Bihar vs Nagaland 9:00AM Jaipur Round III - Plate Group Manipur vs Meghalaya 9:00AM Jaipur Round III - Plate Group Arunchal Pradesh vs Mizoram 9:00AM Jaipur 12 December, Sunday Round IV - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh 9:00AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Round IV - Group A Gujarat vs Vidarbha 9:00AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Round IV - Group A Jammu & Kashmir vs Odisha 9:00AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Round IV - Group B Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu 9:00AM St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba Round IV - Group B Baroda vs Karnataka 9:00AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Round IV - Group B Bengal vs Mumbai 9:00AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Round IV - Group C Jharkhand vs Saurashtra 9:00AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Round IV - Group C Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Round IV - Group C Delhi vs Haryana 9:00AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Round IV - Group D Chandigarh vs Madhya Pradesh 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Round IV - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Kerala 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Round IV - Group D Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand 9:00AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Round IV - Group E Punjab vs Services 9:00AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Round IV - Group E Goa vs Railways 9:00AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Round IV - Group E Assam vs Rajasthan 9:00AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Round IV - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur 9:00AM Jaipur Round IV - Plate Group Meghalaya vs Mizoram 9:00AM Jaipur Round IV - Plate Group Nagaland vs Tripura 9:00AM Jaipur Round IV - Plate Group Bihar vs Sikkim 9:00AM Jaipur 14 December, Tuesday Round V - Group A Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha 9:00AM Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Round V - Group A Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha 9:00AM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Round V - Group A Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat 9:00AM Dadoji Kandadev Stadium, Thane Round V - Group B Bengal vs Karnataka 9:00AM St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba Round V - Group B Mumbai vs Puducherry 9:00AM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Round V - Group B Baroda vs Tamil Nadu 9:00AM KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram Round V - Group C Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00AM IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Round V - Group C Delhi vs Saurashtra 9:00AM MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Round V - Group C Hyderabad vs Jharkhand 9:00AM Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh Round V - Group D Kerala vs Uttarakhand 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Round V - Group D Chandigarh vs Maharashtra 9:00AM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Round V - Group D Chhatisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh 9:00AM Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot Round V - Group E Assam vs Railways 9:00AM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Round V - Group E Rajasthan vs Services 9:00AM JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Round V - Group E Goa vs Punjab 9:00AM MECON Sail Stadium, Ranchi Round V - Plate Group Meghalaya vs Tripura 9:00AM Jaipur Round V - Plate Group Manipur vs Sikkim 9:00AM Jaipur Round V - Plate Group Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar 9:00AM Jaipur Round V - Plate Group Mizoram vs Nagaland 9:00AM Jaipur KNOCKOUTS 21 December, Tuesday 1st Pre-Quarterfinal 9:00AM Jaipur 2nd Pre-Quarterfinal 9:00AM Jaipur 3rd Pre-Quarterfinal 9:00AM Jaipur 23 December, Thursday 1st Quarterfinal 9:00AM Jaipur 2nd Quarterfinal 9:00AM Jaipur 3rd Quarterfinal 9:00AM Jaipur 4th Quarterfinal 9:00AM Jaipur 25 December, Saturday 1st Semifinal 9:00AM Jaipur 2nd Semifinal 9:00AM Jaipur 27 December, Monday Final 9:00AM Jaipur



Prominent squads

Elite Group A Gujarat: Saurav Chauhan, Bhargav Merai, Dhruv Raval, Het Patel (wk), Ripal Patel, Rahul Shah, Umang Kumar, Karan Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel, Mehul Patel, Abhiinav Tandel, Siddharth Desai, Hardik Patel, Hemang Patel, Parth Vaghani and Kathan Patel. Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhede, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Rathod, Shubham Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, R Sanjay and Ganesh Bhosale. Elite Group B Bengal: Sudip Chatterjee (c), Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Suvankar Bal, Kaif Ahmad, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahamad, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Mohammad Kaif, Sayan Sekhar Mondal and Sayan Ghosh. Karnataka: Manish Pandey (C) Rohan Kadam, Samarth R (VC), Karun Nair, Siddharth K V, Abhinav Manohar, Nischal D, Sharath B R, Sharath Srinivas, Suchith J, Shreyas Gopal, K C Cariappa, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pravin Dubey, Vidyadhar Patil, Koushik V, Prateek Jain, Darshan M B, Vyshak V and Venkatesh M. Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (c), N Jagadeesan (vice-captain), Dinesh Karthik, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, M S Washington Sundar, M Siddharth, B Sai Sudharsan, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, P Saravana Kumar, L Suryapprakash, B Indrajith, R Sanjay Yadav, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Silambarasan Mumbai: Shams Mulani (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arman Jaffer, Akarshit Gomel, Sagar Mishra, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Atif Attarwala, Deepak Shetty and Parikshit Valsangkar. Elite Group D Kerala: Sanju Samson (capt), Sachin Baby (vice-captain), Valsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, P.Rahul, Abdul Basit, S.Mithun, Akshay KC, Vaishakh Chandran, Basil Thambi, Vishweshwar Suresh, Nidheesh MD, Anand Joseph, Jalajj Saxena, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Vinoop Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Manu Krishnan

Which Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22 matches will be broadcast?

Select Vijay Hazare matches will be broadcast across the Star Sports Network and streamed online through Hotstar. The knockout matches and the final will also be broadcast through the network.