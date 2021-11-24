Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ambati Rayudu to play for Andhra

Ambati Rayudu will play for Andhra in the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to an official of the Andhra Cricket Association, the star batsman arrived in Anantapur on Wednesday night to join the team, which is undergoing a preparatory camp

Anantapur District Cricket Association President P. Mallikarjuna welcomed Rayudu. A regular for Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu had quit all forms of cricket in 2019 after being ignored for the World Cup, however, he had returned to competitive cricket for Hyderabad later that year and also featured in the IPL.