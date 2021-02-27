Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live cricket score, Day 8 updates: Mankad, Iyer hundreds help Saurashtra, Mumbai inch closer to big totals

It's time for the #AcesAwards2021! This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking <here> Voting lines open until February 28.

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls across the six centres in India.

LIVE COMMENTARY

INNINGS BREAK Uttarakhand needs 118 runs to win vs Mizoram

Delhi vs Maharashtra: All-rounder Kedar Jadhav has made the most of the lifeline he was gifted earlier in the innings, courtesy a no-ball from pacer Simarjeet Singh. He has moved into the 70s now. Maharashtra 199/3 in 36 overs.

Uttarakhand vs Mizoram: That's a wrap on the first innings at the T I Murugappa Ground. Dikshanshu Negi has been the wrecker-in-chief with six wickets! Mizoram 117 in 38.3 overs.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer brings up his hundred now off 90 deliveries! This has been a classy knock from the Mumbai captain. Mumbai 249/4 in 40 overs.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh: It is a hundred for Prerak Mankad! Saurashtra 223/3 in 36.1 overs.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer closes in on a hundred as Mumbai looks to be eyeing a big total at the K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur. Mumbai 235/3 in 36.2 overs.

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh: Six down for Arunachal Pradesh as Chengkam Sangma goes on to account for three of those dismissals. Arunachal Pradesh 88/6 in 31 overs.

Bengal vs J & K: So close, yet so far! Abhimanyu Easwaran falls, caught behind, on 99. The Bengal batsman must be absolutely gutted. Bengal 231 in 37.5 overs.

Uttarakhand vs Mizoram: Mizoram is in quite the muck with six down for less than 100 runs on the board. Mizoram 95/6 in 32.4 overs.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh: Vishvarajsinh Jadeja and Prerak Mankad score fifties to steady Saurashtra's ship after Jaskarandeep Singh triggered two early setbacks. Saurashtra 166/2 in 28.4 overs.

Nagaland vs Manipur: Three wickets have gone down for 14 runs now as Manipur continues to dominate at the VB Nest Ground. Nagaland 97/5 in 21.3 overs.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai: Sarfaraz Khan has joined his captain Shreyas Iyer, who has gone past his fifty, in the middle after Yashasvi Jaiswal got trapped plumb in front by SK Sharma. Mumbai 157/2 in 23 overs.

Haryana vs Services: It's a fifty for Services' Shivam Tiwari! Meanwhile, Mohit Ahlawat, who was giving him able company at the other end, has been run out. Services 123/2 in 26 overs.

Bengal vs J & K: After Ritwik Roy Chowdhury falls soon after scoring his fifty, Abhimanyu Easwaran gets a half-century as well. Bengal 120/2 in 21 overs.

Delhi vs Maharashtra: Kshitiz Sharma will be relieved! Having dropped Vishant More earlier at fine leg, he doesn't commit the same error again, holding on to a stunning catch near mid-wicket. Maharashtra 58/2 in 14 overs.

Haryana vs Services: Time for some drinks at Salt Lake! Shivam Tiwari and Mohit Ahlawat have done well to keep rotating the strike since Ravi Chauhan's dismissal in the 14th over. Services 83/1 in 17 overs.

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh: Chengkam Sangma has snapped up the prized scalps of Neelam Obi and Indiya Toku. Arunachal Pradesh 18/2 in 11.2 overs.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai: SK Sharma gets the much-needed wicket of Prithvi Shaw. Mahipal Lomror takes a fine catch. Captain Shreyas Iyer comes to the crease. Mumbai 71/1 in 10.4 overs.

Himachal vs Pondicherry: Rishi Dhawan is wreaking havoc on the Pondicherry batsmen! Three of the four wickets that have fallen have been marked against his name on the scoresheet. Pondicherry 19/4 in 7 overs.

Assam vs Sikkim: It has been a sedate start to proceedings at the IC-Gurunanak College Ground in Chennai. Shortly after Sikkim opener and wicketkeeper Ashish Thapa got castled by Abhilash Gogoi, Lee Yong Lepcha runs himself out. Sikkim 24/2 in 10 overs.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai: Strong starts have been one of Mumbai's characteristic traits this season. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal are off the mark in style again. 10 boundaries in this innings already! Mumbai 60/0 in 7.4 overs.

Himachal vs Pondicherry: Another telling blow has been delivered to Pondicherry by Rishi Dhawan. Sukumaran Karthik is the victim on this occasion. Pondicherry 15/2 in 5.1 overs.

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh: Jaskarandeep Singh will be a happy man! Avi Barot, who was looking to be in decent touch today, has been removed for 25. Saurashtra 35/1 in 6.3 overs.

Nagaland vs Manipur: Opener Hokaito Zhimomi goes for duck. Manipur skipper Rex Singh does the honours. Nagaland 3/1 in 2.1 overs.

Uttarakhand vs Mizoram: Twin strikes rattle Mizoram as it loses both its openers. Mizoram 8/2 in 3.1 overs.

Delhi vs Maharashtra: That's a huge wicket! Pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has just sent the Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad back to the dressing room. Maharashtra 14/1 in 2.2 overs.

Himachal vs Pondicherry: Captain Rishi Dhawan takes it upon himself to get his side the first breakthrough. He dismisses his Pondicherry counterpart Damodaran Rohit for five. Pondicherry 7/1 in 1.3 overs.

Bengal vs J & K: Mujtaba Yousuf strikes in his very first over! Bengal opener Abhishek Kumar Raman is back in the hut. Bengal 8/1 in 1.4 overs.

PLAYING XI

Saurashtra: A A Barot, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, K Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), J Unadkat (C), Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja

Chandigarh: Gaurav Gambhir, Manan Vohra (C), Arslan Z Khan, A K Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Uday Kaul (W), Raman Bishnoi, Shivam Bhambri, Jaskarandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh Sandhu

Haryana: A S Sandhu, J J Yadav, S R Chauhan, Mohit Sharma (C), R P Sharma (W), C K Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Pramod Chandila, H J Rana, S P Kumar, Nitesh Hooda

Services: Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Shivam Tiwari, Rajat Paliwal (C), Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab (W), Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Ravi Chauhan

Bengal: A R Easwaran, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Mohammad Kaif, Kaif Ahmad, Anustup Majumdar (C), Arnab Nandi, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz, Suvankar Bal (W)

J & K: Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Singh Pundir, Henan Nazir, Aadil Rashid (W), Parvez Rasool (C), Bandeep Singh, Umar Nazir, Usman Pandit, Mujtaba Yousuf

Himachal: Vaibhav G Arora, A K Bains (W), D B Rangi, M J Dagar, P P Jaswal, A S Jamwal, R R Dhawan (C), A K Rana, A R Kumar, N R Gangta, P S Chopra

Pondicherry: Ashith, Rohit D (C), Sagar P Udeshi, S Karthik (W), Prem, Sheldon Jackson, P K Dogra, S Ashwath, Sagar V Trivedi, S Suresh Kumar, Vignesh Kannan

Rajasthan: A M Singh, A R Lamba, A A Khan, M K Lomror, M N Singh (W), S F Khan, S K Sharma, Y B Kothari, Ashok Menaria (C), A R Gupta, Rm Bishnoi

Mumbai: Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (W), Shardul, Surya, P H Solanki, Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, S N Khan, Akash P, Atharva Vinod Ankolekar, Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisth, Anuj Rawat (W), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav

Maharashtra: Y J Nahar, K M Jadhav, R A Tripathi, S M Kazi, V V More (W), A N Kazi, P C Dadhe, S S Bachhav, R D Gaikwad (C), R S Hangargekar, M G Choudhary

Nagaland: Zhimomi, Khrievitso, S S Mundhe, Stuart Binny, R Jonathan (C), Chetan Bist (W), Akavi, Meren, Sedezhalie, Imliwati, Hem

Manipur: Denin, Kishan, Narsingh Yadav (W), TH Kishan, Jayanta, CH Ranjan, Nitesh, Gelson, Rex (C), Langlonyamba M, Priyojit K

Assam: Gokul Sharma (C), Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Saahil Jain, Pallav Kumar Das, Pritam Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kunal Saikia (W), Abhilash Gogoi, Denish Das

Sikkim: Palzor, Anureet Singh, Robin Bist (C), Varun Sood, Anwesh, Lee Yong Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Nilesh Lamichaney, Md Saptula, Ashish Thapa (W), Dinesh Kumar Dhobi

Uttarakhand: Mayank Mishra, Sunny, Kamal, Madhwal A, D Negi, Iqbal Abdulla, S M Fallah, Jay Bista, Saurabh Rawat (W), V R Jethi, Kunal Chandela (C)

Mizoram: Bobby, Dara, G Lalbiakvela, Varte Kima, C Lalrinsanga, Jonathan, Moses, Ricky, Pawan K B (C) (W), Taruwar Kohli, Pratik Desai

Meghalaya: Chengkam Sangma, Dippu, A Singhania, Lerry, Tiwari, Punit Bisht (C) (W), D B Ravi Teja, Akash Kumar, Rohit Shah, Sanjay, Abhay Negi

Arunachal Pradesh: Tempol, Nazeeb Saiyed, Obi (C), Rakesh Kumar, Doria, Techi Neri, Vipin Ajay Dhaka, Rahul Dalal (W), Manav Patel, Indiya Toku, Akhilesh Sahani

TOSS UPDATES

- Chandigarh chose to field vs Saurashtra

- Haryana opted to bowl vs Services

- J & K elected to field vs Bengal

- Pondicherry opted to bat vs Himachal

- Mumbai to bat first vs Rajasthan

- Maharashtra chose to bat vs Delhi

- Manipur to field vs Nagaland

- Sikkim elected to bat vs Assam

- Mizoram to bat vs Uttarakhand

- Arunachal Pradesh chose to bat vs Meghalaya

MATCHES TODAY



Saurashtra vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Elite Group E - Kolkata Haryana vs Services, Round 4, Elite Group E - Kolkata Bengal vs J & K, Round 4, Elite Group E - Kolkata Himachal vs Pondicherry, Round 4, Elite Group D - Jaipur Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Round 4, Elite Group D - Jaipur Delhi vs Maharashtra, Round 4, Elite Group D - Jaipur Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate - Chennai Assam vs Sikkim, Round 4, Plate - Chennai Uttarakhand vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate - Chennai Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 4, Plate - Chennai



DAY 7 RECAP



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Friday as you sip on your morning coffee.

Skipper Krunal Pandya's unbeaten 133 formed the cornerstone of Baroda's 13-run win over Chhattisgarh in an Elite Group A game, even as Atit Sheth blazed away to a 16-ball 51.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu kept its slim hopes of qualification with a 67-run win over Jharkhand.

Also, Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 126 (138b, 13x4, 2x6) and A. Mithun’s five-wicket haul (5/52) were the highlights as Karnataka came up with yet another power-packed performance to beat Kerala by nine wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?



Some Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on alternate days on Disney+Hotstar.