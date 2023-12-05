MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai pips Kerala to quarterfinal spot after both teams lose their last group stage matches

Kerala and Mumbai finished on 20 points each, but the latter took first position by virtue of having beaten Kerala earlier in the competition.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 21:10 IST , KERALA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Despite Sanju Samson's fine century (128, 139b, 8x4, 6x6), Kerala couldn't chase down Railways' 256-run target. 
FILE PHOTO: Despite Sanju Samson’s fine century (128, 139b, 8x4, 6x6), Kerala couldn’t chase down Railways’ 256-run target.  | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Despite Sanju Samson’s fine century (128, 139b, 8x4, 6x6), Kerala couldn’t chase down Railways’ 256-run target.  | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Kerala missed a golden opportunity to book a quarterfinal berth in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy after it lost its last group-stage match to Railways by 18 runs at the Kini Sports Arena Ground here on Tuesday.

With Mumbai, in a parallel encounter, succumbing to its second straight dispiriting defeat, this time to Odisha by 86 runs at the Alur Cricket Stadium, all Kerala had to do was beat Railways to emerge atop Group A.

ALSO READ | Varun Chakravarthy takes five as Tamil Nadu hammers Nagaland, qualifies for quarterfinals

Despite Sanju Samson’s fine century (128, 139b, 8x4, 6x6), Kerala couldn’t chase down Railways’ 256-run target. Kerala and Mumbai finished on 20 points each, but the latter took first position by virtue of having beaten Kerala earlier in the competition.

Kerala will thus meet Maharashtra in the pre-quarterfinal on December 2, with the winner set to face Rajasthan in the last eight. Mumbai will square up against Tamil Nadu in a marquee quarterfinal clash on December 11.

After choosing to field, Kerala reduced Railways to 19 for two, only for Sahab Yuvraj Singh (121 n.o., 136b, 13x4, 1x6) and Pratham Singh (61, 77b, 2x4, 3x6) to come together for a 148-run partnership. Yuvraj Singh then combined for 62 runs with captain and wicket-keeper Upendra Yadav (31, 27b, 3x4, 1x6) to carry Railways to a competitive total.

ALSO READ | Kartikeya Kak, Rahul Singh star for Hyderabad in easy win over Meghalaya

The Kerala top-order failed, first reduced to 26 for three and then 59 for four. But Samson and Shreyas Gopal (53, 63b, 5x4) rebuilt the innings with a 138-run association.

However, Shreyas’ dismissal in the 45th over, and the double blow of losing Abdul Bazith and Akhil Scaria - both capable batters - for the addition of zero runs left the pursuit even beyond Samson.

At Alur, Mumbai couldn’t chase down a 200-run target and was bundled out for 113. That No. 11 batter Royston H. Dias was the top-scorer (24, 16b, 2x4, 2x6) told the story. Only Kerala’s generosity saved Mumbai from further embarrassment.

