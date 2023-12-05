MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Varun Chakravarthy takes five as Tamil Nadu hammers Nagaland, qualifies for quarterfinals

Riding on Varun’s five-wicket haul and R. Sai Kishore’s support act, Tamil Nadu bundled out a hapless Nagaland for a paltry 69 in less than 20 overs. Sai Kishore and N. Jagadeesan then chased it down in the eighth over.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 15:27 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after registering a five-wicket haul against Nagaland in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Mumbai.
Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after registering a five-wicket haul against Nagaland in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI | The Hindu
infoIcon

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after registering a five-wicket haul against Nagaland in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI | The Hindu

Even the best of the batters find Varun Chakravarthy’s unorthodox spin difficult to negotiate. No wonder that Nagaland - the wooden spooners from Group E - batters were exposed against Varun at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

Varun (5/9) bamboozled the inexperienced Nagaland batters to register his personal best in List A cricket. More importantly, he ensured that Tamil Nadu completed the formalities of sealing a place in the knockouts, starting in Rajkot on December 9.

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7

Riding on Varun’s five-wicket haul and R. Sai Kishore’s support act, Tamil Nadu bundled out a hapless Nagaland for a paltry 69 in less than 20 overs. Sai Kishore and N. Jagadeesan then chased it down in the eighth over, with Sai Kishore finishing the game off with successive sixes - over long-on and mid-wicket - off Khrievitso Kense.

Nagaland - who had been annihilated by Punjab at the same venue on Sunday - conceded only two wickets to pace duo of T. Natarajan and Sandeep Warrier - who came in for M. Siddharth. When Varun was introduced in the 10th over, the first ball he bowled crashed into the middle-stump through Oren Ngullie’s gate between the bat and the pad.

Then on, the wickets started tumbling rapidly as Varun and Sai Kishore took charge. In the 17th over, Varun bowled Tahmeed Rahman and Khrievitso off the last two balls to leave Nagaland reeling at 59 for eight and give himself a chance to pick a hat-trick.

Akavi Yeptho survived the first few deliveries of Varun’s next over before edging one to Baba Indrajith at slips to hand Varun his second five-wicket haul in List A cricket.

The next over saw Sai Kishore end the innings with his third scalp before quickly putting on his batting gear and getting a much-needed hit in the middle. He and Jagadeesan had no trouble dominating a toothless bowling attack.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Varun Chakravarthy /

Sai Kishore /

N. Jagadeesan /

T. Natarajan /

sandeep warrier

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Varun Chakravarthy takes five as Tamil Nadu hammers Nagaland, qualifies for quarterfinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7: Mumbai loses six wickets in 200 chase vs Odisha; Samson steers Kerala chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. KIIT University bags Best Sports Facility award in CII Sports Business Awards 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Warner angst adds spice to Australia’s sleepy home summer
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal’s Arpit Guleria records eight wickets against Gujarat, third Indian to feat in List A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Varun Chakravarthy takes five as Tamil Nadu hammers Nagaland, qualifies for quarterfinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Warner angst adds spice to Australia’s sleepy home summer
    Reuters
  3. Glenn Maxwell hopes for a Test recall, sets eyes on Sri Lanka tour
    Reuters
  4. Pakistan board gives Rauf green light for short Big Bash stint
    Reuters
  5. India’s series win vs Australia highlights squad depth and leadership potential ahead of T20 World Cup
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Varun Chakravarthy takes five as Tamil Nadu hammers Nagaland, qualifies for quarterfinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7: Mumbai loses six wickets in 200 chase vs Odisha; Samson steers Kerala chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. KIIT University bags Best Sports Facility award in CII Sports Business Awards 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Warner angst adds spice to Australia’s sleepy home summer
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal’s Arpit Guleria records eight wickets against Gujarat, third Indian to feat in List A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment