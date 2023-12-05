MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal’s Arpit Guleria records eight wickets against Gujarat, third Indian to feat in List A

Arpit Guleria recorded the third-best bowling figures with eight wickets against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match, including four wickets in an over.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 13:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Arpit Guleria (centre).
File Photo of Arpit Guleria (centre). | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR
infoIcon

File Photo of Arpit Guleria (centre). | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Himachal Pradesh seamer Arpit Guleria became the third Indian to record an eight-wicket haul in List A cricket during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Gujarat in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

After opting to bowl, the Himachal Pradesh bowlers were put under the pump by Gujarat openers Urvil Patel (116) and Priyank Panchal (96) during a 211-run stand. Guleria dismissed Panchal and ran through the rest of the top-six even as Gujarat posted a daunting 327 runs on the board.

VHT 2023-24 LIVE, ROUND 7

The 26-year-old recorded his maiden List A five-wicket haul in the 49th over and picked three more wickets in the same over while missing a hat-trick. His figures are the third-best among Indians, behind overall record-holder Shahbaz Nadeem (8/10) and Rahul Sanghvi (8/15). Guleria is also just the 15th bowler to achieve the landmark in all recorded List A cricket across the world.

Having made his List A debut in 2018, Guleria has featured in four matches this season, claiming 13 wickets.

