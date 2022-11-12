Vijay Hazare Trophy: Lalit’s all-round performance guides Delhi to five-wicket win over Vidarbha

Lalit Yadav’s superb all-round showing enabled Delhi to post a comprehensive five-wicket win over Vidarbha in an Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day match at the 22 Yards Academy ground here on Saturday.

Lalit picked up an important wicket after Delhi, electing to field, bundled out Vidarbha for 207 runs. Later, he batted with purpose to score an unbeaten half-century (56, 73b, 4x4, 2x6) to take Delhi home.

On a pitch providing good bounce, Delhi’s experienced pacers, including Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Pradeep Sangwan, worked to a plan. Saini provided the breakthrough in the 10 th over by castling opener Atharva Taide (20, 36b, 4x4).

Lalit chipped in by removing a well-set Faiz Fazal, but Ganesh Satish (45, 74b, 5x4) and Akshay Wadkar (29, 38b, 3x4, 1x6) added 63 runs grittily.

Apoorv Wankhede (37, 47b, 1x4) was keen to rebuild the innings but could not find a partner.

In reply, Dhawan (47, 64b, 5x4, 1x6) showcased his trademark shots to gather 49 with Himmat Singh (11, 38b) and then 62 with Yash Dhull (37, 27b, 5x4, 1x6), who impressed with his exceptional placement.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate removed Dhawan and Dhull in the 22 nd over and Umesh hunted down Nitish Rana in the next over as Vidarbha put up a fight.

Lalit and wicketkeeper-batter Lakshay Thareja (19 n.o., 42b, 1x4) batted bravely, getting some nasty blows on their heads, to forge a defiant match-winning 65-run partnership.

At the CCFC ground, Karnataka rode on Shreyas Gopal’s fine all-round performance to post a convincing 115-run win over Meghalaya.

Following useful knocks from R. Samarth (46, 82b, 6x4) and Manish Pandey (36, 43b, 2x4, 1x6), Gopal got an important half-century (64, 76b, 3x4, 2x6) and contributed in a few significant partnerships to help his team score 259.

Gopal scalped three middle order batters to make it a one-sided affair.