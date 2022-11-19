Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Score of the fifth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, which is being held across five cities in India.
Rahul Tripathi completes back-to-back centuries in the tournament with a 107-ball ton for Maharastra against Services. Tripathi has taken up the mantle of scoring in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad who missed out on the last game against Mumbai as well. Tripathi had compiled his career-best of 156* against Mumbai in the previous round.
Sai Sudharsan falls for a well-made 67 as Nishant Sindhu finds the breakthrough for Haryana. Meanwhile, N Jagadeesan for a record-breaking fourth consecutive century as Baba Aparajith joins him. Tamil Nadu 152/1 in 26.2 overs.
Andhra Pradesh has failed to capitalise on a good start against Kerala. Left-arm spinner removes openers Abhishek Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar and also picks up the key wicket of Hanuma Vihari. Andhra 107/4 in 22.5 overs.
Mayank Agarwal has fallen for 64 (5x4, 3x6) as Rajjakuddin Ahmed breaks a 100-run partnership between the captain and Nikin Jose. Karnataka 134/2 in 27.2 overs.
Fourth consecutive 100-plus opening partnership for Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan has moved past the 50-run mark in all four of his previous innings in the tournament, including two back-to-back hundreds.
A sluggish half-century for Mayank Agarwal upon return to the side. Assam bowlers have forced him to grind it out in the middle. He reaches the mark with the help of two fours and three maximums. His partner Nikin Jose has built another good start. Karnataka 113/1 in 25.1 overs.
100 up for Bengal in the 23rd over. However, the side has lost a couple of wickets in qick succession with skipper Easwaran falling exactly on 50. Manoj Tiwary and Abhishek Porel aim to rebuild for the side against Railways. Bengal 103/3 in 22.3 overs.
Five wickets for Saurashtra skipper Unadkat. He steams through the Himachal Pradesh top-order with three batters including captain Rishi Dhawan being dismissed for a duck. Himachal 21/6 in 11 overs.
Sar Sudharsan and Jagadeesan continue their solid run with another 50-plus stand.
Their opening stands in the last three matches read: 276, 233 and 177.
Tamil Nadu 57/0 in 10 overs.
Abhishek Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar have built a brisk start for Andhra Pradesh against Kerala. Sachin Baby’s men have gone wicketless for over 10 overs. Andhra 55/0 in 10.5 overs.
Railways skipper Karn Sharma castles Bengal opener Sudip Gharami for 22 in his first over. Anustup Majumdar joins Easwaran who looks poised to reach a half-century. Bengal 72/1 in 13.5 overs.
Mukhtar Hussain provides the breakthrough for Assam. R Samarth falls for 14 off 30 deliveries. Meanwhile, Nikin Jose has joined Agarwal and gotten off the blocks quickly. Karnataka 49/1 in 12.2 overs.
Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has picked up three quick wickets against Haryana. He removed Prashant Chopra in his second over and proceeded to dismiss AR Kumar and Mayank Dagar for ducks off successive deliveries in his next over. Top start for Saurashtra.
Himachal Pradesh 10/3 in 4.5 overs.
Easwaran continues to surge ahead with boundaries. Seven fours for the skipper as Sudip Gharami gives him company from the other end. Bengal 50/0 in 10 overs against Railways.
N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan will hope to continue their superb form for TN. Brisk start for Sudarshan who hits two fours in the first over against Haryana’s Mohit Sharma. TN 11/0 in 1 over.
Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has struck four fours within the first five overs against the Railways attack. Good start for Bengal in Ranchi. BEN 28/0 in 4.4 overs.
Agarwal and Samarth off to a watchful start against the Assam bowlers. Karnataka 9/0 in 3 overs.
Tushar Deshpande picks up the first wicket for Mumbai. Mizoram opener Hruaizela falls for 12 as skipper Taruwar Kohli walks out to the middle. Mizoram 14/1 in 2.3 overs.
Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out on another match for Maharashtra. Pavan Shah and Rahul Tripathi open for the side against Services. The pair has played out two successive maiden overs. MAH 0/0 after two overs!
Skipper Mayank Agarwal and R Samarth open for Karnataka against Assam in Kolkata.
Group A
Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra: Saurashtrawon the Toss and elected to Field
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh: Chandigarh won the Toss and elected to Field
Gujarat vs Tripura: Gujarat won the Toss and elected to Field
Hyderabad vs Manipur: Manipur won the Toss and elected to Bat.
Group B
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Rajasthan won the Toss and elected to Field
Assam vs Karnataka: Assam won the Toss and elected to Field
Delhi vs Sikkim: Delhi won the Toss and elected to Field.
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya: Meghalaya won the Toss and elected to Field
Group C
Andhra Pradesh vs Kerala: Kerala won the Toss and elected to Field
Haryana vs Tamil Nadu: Haryana won the Toss and elected to Field
Bihar vs Chhattisgarh: Bihar won the Toss and elected to Field
Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa: Goawon the Toss and elected to Field
Group D
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab: Madhya Pradesh won the Toss and elected to Field
Jammu and Kashmir vs Odisha: Jammu and Kashmir won the Toss and elected to Field
Nagaland vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Won the Toss & elected to Field
Group E
Bengal vs Railways: Railways won the Toss and elected to Field
Maharashtra vs Services: Services Won the Toss and elected to Field
Mizoram vs Mumbai: Mizoram won the Toss and elected to Bat
Group A
Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra, New Delhi
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi
Gujarat vs Tripura, New Delhi
Hyderabad vs Manipur, New Delhi
Group B
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Kolkata
Assam vs Karnataka, Kolkata
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya, Kolkata
Delhi vs Sikkim, Kolkata
Group C
Andhra Pradesh vs Kerala, Bangalore
Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Bangalore
Bihar vs Chhattisgarh, Bangalore
Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa, Bangalore
Group D
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, Mumbai
Jammu and Kashmir vs Odisha, Mumbai
Nagaland vs Uttarakhand, Mumbai
Group E
Maharashtra vs Services, Ranchi
Bengal vs Railways, Ranchi
Mizoram vs Mumbai, Ranchi
The race for the knockouts is getting tighter across the five groups in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Defending champion Himachal Pradesh finds itself in a tough spot in Group A and it faces the table-topper Saurashtra on Saturday. Karnataka faces Assam with a bid to seal its top spot in Group B while Haryana takes on Tamil Nadu in Group C. The two sides along with Kerala are level on points in the group, making the Haryana-TN clash a pivotal meeting. Punjab aims to get closer to the knockout spot in Group D as it takes on Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai, which recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy recently, is staring at a group-stage exit from Group E.