November 19, 2022 11:08
100 for Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi completes back-to-back centuries in the tournament with a 107-ball ton for Maharastra against Services. Tripathi has taken up the mantle of scoring in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad who missed out on the last game against Mumbai as well. Tripathi had compiled his career-best of 156* against Mumbai in the previous round.

November 19, 2022 10:59
TN loses Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan falls for a well-made 67 as Nishant Sindhu finds the breakthrough for Haryana. Meanwhile, N Jagadeesan for a record-breaking fourth consecutive century as Baba Aparajith joins him. Tamil Nadu 152/1 in 26.2 overs.

November 19, 2022 10:40
Sijomon triggers Andhra collapse

Andhra Pradesh has failed to capitalise on a good start against Kerala. Left-arm spinner removes openers Abhishek Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar and also picks up the key wicket of Hanuma Vihari. Andhra 107/4 in 22.5 overs.

November 19, 2022 10:32
Agarwal perishes

Mayank Agarwal has fallen for 64 (5x4, 3x6) as Rajjakuddin Ahmed breaks a 100-run partnership between the captain and Nikin Jose. Karnataka 134/2 in 27.2 overs.

November 19, 2022 10:31
Sudharsan, Jagadeesan pile up another 100-run stand

Fourth consecutive 100-plus opening partnership for Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan has moved past the 50-run mark in all four of his previous innings in the tournament, including two back-to-back hundreds.

November 19, 2022 10:22
Fifty for Mayank Agarwal

A sluggish half-century for Mayank Agarwal upon return to the side. Assam bowlers have forced him to grind it out in the middle. He reaches the mark with the help of two fours and three maximums. His partner Nikin Jose has built another good start. Karnataka 113/1 in 25.1 overs.

November 19, 2022 10:19
Bengal moves past 100

100 up for Bengal in the 23rd over. However, the side has lost a couple of wickets in qick succession with skipper Easwaran falling exactly on 50. Manoj Tiwary and Abhishek Porel aim to rebuild for the side against Railways. Bengal 103/3 in 22.3 overs.

November 19, 2022 10:01
Fifer for Unadkat

Five wickets for Saurashtra skipper Unadkat. He steams through the Himachal Pradesh top-order with three batters including captain Rishi Dhawan being dismissed for a duck. Himachal 21/6 in 11 overs.

November 19, 2022 09:52
50 up for Tamil Nadu

Sar Sudharsan and Jagadeesan continue their solid run with another 50-plus stand.

Their opening stands in the last three matches read: 276, 233 and 177.

Tamil Nadu 57/0 in 10 overs.

November 19, 2022 09:46
Andhra starts strong against Kerala

Abhishek Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar have built a brisk start for Andhra Pradesh against Kerala. Sachin Baby’s men have gone wicketless for over 10 overs. Andhra 55/0 in 10.5 overs.

November 19, 2022 09:42
Karn Sharma strikes for Railways

Railways skipper Karn Sharma castles Bengal opener Sudip Gharami for 22 in his first over. Anustup Majumdar joins Easwaran who looks poised to reach a half-century. Bengal 72/1 in 13.5 overs.

November 19, 2022 09:33
Karnataka loses Samarth

Mukhtar Hussain provides the breakthrough for Assam. R Samarth falls for 14 off 30 deliveries. Meanwhile, Nikin Jose has joined Agarwal and gotten off the blocks quickly. Karnataka 49/1 in 12.2 overs.

November 19, 2022 09:26
Triple-strike for Unadkat

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has picked up three quick wickets against Haryana. He removed Prashant Chopra in his second over and proceeded to dismiss AR Kumar and Mayank Dagar for ducks off successive deliveries in his next over. Top start for Saurashtra.

Himachal Pradesh 10/3 in 4.5 overs.

November 19, 2022 09:19
50 up for Bengal

Easwaran continues to surge ahead with boundaries. Seven fours for the skipper as Sudip Gharami gives him company from the other end. Bengal 50/0 in 10 overs against Railways.

November 19, 2022 09:07
Jagadeesan, Sudharsan open for Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan will hope to continue their superb form for TN. Brisk start for Sudarshan who hits two fours in the first over against Haryana’s Mohit Sharma. TN 11/0 in 1 over.

November 19, 2022 08:53
Quick start for Bengal

Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has struck four fours within the first five overs against the Railways attack. Good start for Bengal in Ranchi. BEN 28/0 in 4.4 overs.

November 19, 2022 08:48
Sedate start for Karnataka

Agarwal and Samarth off to a watchful start against the Assam bowlers. Karnataka 9/0 in 3 overs.

November 19, 2022 08:42
First wicket for Mumbai

Tushar Deshpande picks up the first wicket for Mumbai. Mizoram opener Hruaizela falls for 12 as skipper Taruwar Kohli walks out to the middle. Mizoram 14/1 in 2.3 overs.

November 19, 2022 08:39
No Ruturaj again for Maharashtra

Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out on another match for Maharashtra. Pavan Shah and Rahul Tripathi open for the side against Services. The pair has played out two successive maiden overs. MAH 0/0 after two overs!

November 19, 2022 08:35
Agarwal, Samarth open

Skipper Mayank Agarwal and R Samarth open for Karnataka against Assam in Kolkata.

November 19, 2022 08:05
TOSS updates

Group A

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra: Saurashtrawon the Toss and elected to Field

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh: Chandigarh won the Toss and elected to Field

Gujarat vs Tripura: Gujarat won the Toss and elected to Field

Hyderabad vs Manipur: Manipur won the Toss and elected to Bat.

Group B

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Rajasthan won the Toss and elected to Field

Assam vs Karnataka: Assam won the Toss and elected to Field

Delhi vs Sikkim: Delhi won the Toss and elected to Field.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya: Meghalaya won the Toss and elected to Field

Group C

Andhra Pradesh vs Kerala: Kerala won the Toss and elected to Field

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu: Haryana won the Toss and elected to Field

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh: Bihar won the Toss and elected to Field

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa: Goawon the Toss and elected to Field

Group D

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab: Madhya Pradesh won the Toss and elected to Field

Jammu and Kashmir vs Odisha: Jammu and Kashmir won the Toss and elected to Field

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Won the Toss & elected to Field

Group E

Bengal vs Railways: Railways won the Toss and elected to Field

Maharashtra vs Services: Services Won the Toss and elected to Field

Mizoram vs Mumbai: Mizoram won the Toss and elected to Bat

November 19, 2022 07:58
ICYMI: BCCI decides to change senior selection committee, invites applications

November 19, 2022 07:46
Round 5 - Vijay Hazare Trophy schedule today

Group A

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra, New Delhi

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi

Gujarat vs Tripura, New Delhi

Hyderabad vs Manipur, New Delhi

Group B

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Kolkata

Assam vs Karnataka, Kolkata

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya, Kolkata

Delhi vs Sikkim, Kolkata

Group C

Andhra Pradesh vs Kerala, Bangalore

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Bangalore

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh, Bangalore

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa, Bangalore

Group D

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, Mumbai

Jammu and Kashmir vs Odisha, Mumbai

Nagaland vs Uttarakhand, Mumbai

Group E

Maharashtra vs Services, Ranchi

Bengal vs Railways, Ranchi

Mizoram vs Mumbai, Ranchi

November 19, 2022 07:43
Vijay Hazare Trophy, Day 5

The race for the knockouts is getting tighter across the five groups in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Defending champion Himachal Pradesh finds itself in a tough spot in Group A and it faces the table-topper Saurashtra on Saturday. Karnataka faces Assam with a bid to seal its top spot in Group B while Haryana takes on Tamil Nadu in Group C. The two sides along with Kerala are level on points in the group, making the Haryana-TN clash a pivotal meeting. Punjab aims to get closer to the knockout spot in Group D as it takes on Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai, which recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy recently, is staring at a group-stage exit from Group E.