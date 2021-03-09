Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals 2020-21 live score, updates: Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai, Delhi to bowl

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the venues in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi: Sangwan is all fired up as he gives the batsman a 'verbal' send-off! Bowls a shorter delivery to lure Goswami into playing a big shot. The batsman responds with a mistimed pull, which takes the outer edge off the willow and lands safely in Anuj Rawat's gloves. Uttar Pradesh 18/1 in 2.5 overs.



Mumbai vs Saurashtra: It has been a sedate start to proceedings at the Airforce Complex ground in Palam. Saurashtra 5/0 in 2.5 overs.

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi: Simarjeet Singh is making the new hard ball talk. After an ordinary start from Sangwan, with Goswami beautifully timing a drive to the fence off the very second ball, the 23-year-old has been like a breath of fresh air! Uttar Pradesh 4/0 in 1.3 overs.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra's Avi Barot and Snell Patel saunter to the middle. Tushar Deshpande will open the bowling.

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi: Abhishek Yadav takes guard. Madhav Kaushik will accompany him at the non-striker's end. Delhi captain Pradeep Sangwan will be bowling with the new ball.

Mumbai: Mohit Avasthi, Aditya Tare (W), P H Solanki, Prithvi Shaw (C), S N Khan, S Z Mulani, Tushar U Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Aman Hakim Khan, Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal, Shivam Dube

Saurashtra: A A Barot, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, K Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), Samarth Vyas, J Unadkat (C), Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja

Uttar Pradesh: Aaqib Khan, Shivam Sharma, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma (C), Aksh Deep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Upendra Yadav (W), Yash Dayal

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Kshitiz Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisth, Anuj Rawat (W), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav



- Saurashtra elected to bat vs Mumbai

- Delhi opted to field vs Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Quarterfinal 4 - Delhi Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Quarterfinal 3 - Delhi



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Monday as you sip on your morning coffee.

Centurions Samarth, Padikkal slam the door on Kerala to enter semis

Much before the result was formalised, Karnataka’s openers firmly shut the door on Kerala and paved the way for an 80-run win and a place in the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare (50-over) tournament at the Air Force Ground, Palam.



Opting to field in perfect batting conditions proved Kerala’s undoing. Nothing went right for Sachin Baby and his men as R. Samarth (192,158b, 22x4, 3x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (101, 119b, 10x4, 2x6) laid a 249-run foundation for a towering total of 338 for three in 50 overs.



In reply, Kerala was never in the hunt. Barring the resistance offered by Vathsal Govind (92, 96b, 6x4, 3x6) and Mohammad Azharudeen (52,34b, 5x4, 6x2) during their sixth-wicket stand of 92 runs, there was no bright spot for Kerala.



Medium pacer Ronit More (5/36) scalped three of the top four Kerala batsmen – Robin Uthappa (2), Rohan Kannumma (0) and a well-set Vathsal - to ensure the chase was never really on. Azharuddeen tried to step up the scoring rate but was stumped in his attempt to have a go at Shreyas Gopal.



Earlier, Samarth and Padikkal dictated the course of the match without taking any undue risks. They maintained a very healthy run-rate by sending the ball across the ropes at regular intervals. Padikkal’s departure soon did not slow down Samarth. In fact, Karnataka moved from 250 to 301 off just 5.5 overs, with Pandey joining the act.



In the penultimate over, Samarth fell in trying to reach his double-century. He holed out at long on off medium pacer N. P. Basil and, four balls later, removed new-man K. Gowtham.



Among the medium pacers, S. Sreesanth (10-1-73-0) and Basil Thampi (7-0-67-0) undid all the good work done early on by new-ball off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (10-1-34-0). Basil (8-0-57-3) was the only successful bowler.

Karnataka 338/3 in 50 overs (R. Samarth 192, Devdutt Padikkal 101, Manish Pandey not out 34, N. P. Basil 3/57) beat Kerala 258 in 43.4 overs (Vathsal Vinod 92, Mohammad Azharrudin 52, Ronit More 5/35, Shreyas Gopal 2/64, K. Gowtham 2/73) by 80 runs.

HIGHLIGHTS | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 quarterfinals highlights: Gujarat, Karnataka enter semifinals; Andhra, Kerala crash out

Panchal packs a punch as Gujarat knocks out Andhra

Gujarat skipper and opener Priyank Panchal showed the way with a masterly 134 and set up his team’s massive 117-run triumph over Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare (50-over) quarterfinals at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground.



Winning the toss and opting to bat, Panchal’s knock off 131 balls was dotted with 10 boundaries and two sixes in a tally of 299 for seven in 50 overs. In response, Andhra lost wickets at regular intervals and its innings folded at 182 in 41.2 overs. Ricky Bhui was the only one to display some resolve to score 67 runs on a batting pitch.



Medium pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla removed Andhra openers and sent back skipper Hanuma Vihari for a duck to keep the rival on the backfoot. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who scalped Bhui, finished with three wickets. In fact, the match never really rose as a contest.



Panchal was clearly the hero of the day. Before being the last wicket to fall in the 49th over, he raised 80 runs for the second wicket with Rahul Shah (36, 3x4), 53 for third wicket with Het Patel (28, 2x4) and another 57 with Ripal Patel (35, 2x4, 2x6) to keep Andhra at bay.

The scores: Gujarat 299 for seven in 50 overs (Priyank Panchal 134, Rahul Shah 36, Ripal Patel 35, Harishankar Reddy 3/60, K. V. Sasikanth 2/55, L. Mohan 2/55) beat Andhra Pradesh 182 in 41.2 overs (Ricky Bhui 67, Naren Reddy 28, K. V. Sasikanth 25, Arzan Nagwaswalla 4/30, Piyush Chawla 3/33) by 117 runs.

Some Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.