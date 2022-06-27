Cricket Cricket England names squad for fifth Test vs India England announced its squad on Monday for the rearranged fifth Test against India, which begins on Friday. Team Sportstar 27 June, 2022 22:07 IST Ben Stokes' England will come into the series on the back of a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand in a three-match Test series. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 27 June, 2022 22:07 IST England announced its squad on Monday for the rearranged fifth Test against India, which begins on Friday. Wicketkeeper Sam Billings was added to the squad. England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root. India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :