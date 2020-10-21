England to tour South Africa in November for limited-overs series

England will travel to South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs in November. The fixtures will be played behind closed doors in Cape Town and Paarl, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

The T20I series starts on November 27 at Newlands, Cape Town. The second match of the series will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday 29, while Newlands will host the third match on December 1.

The three-match ODI series, which are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, starts at Newlands on December 4. The second match will be played at Boland Park on December 6, and the final game of the tour will take place on December 9 at Newlands.

The ECB and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to bio-security and travel plans for what will be the first international tour undertaken by an England cricket team since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

CSA approved the plans with the South African Government earlier this week granting exemptions for inbound travel for the England players and management.

Eoin Morgan’s squad will depart from London on a chartered flight on November 16. The touring party will be based in Cape Town. Ahead of the T20I series, the squad will train at Western Province Cricket Club. They will play three intra-squad practice matches – two T20s and one 50-over game – before the series starts.

Tom Harrison, ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are looking forward to touring South Africa. I would like to personally thank Cricket South Africa for their efforts in ensuring this tour goes ahead and their diligent work to create an environment that is safe for our players and staff. They are working tirelessly to pull together a bio-secure plan in Cape Town and Paarl.

“We owe it to the sport that we do everything we can to keep international competition progressing during this pandemic.

“Series against the Proteas are always exciting and intense. We saw that earlier this year in South Africa and we can expect the same this time around.”