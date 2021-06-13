ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: New Zealand on cusp of series win against England

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 4 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston.



Matt Henry took three top-order wickets to leave New Zealand on the brink of a series-clinching win as England's batsmen failed miserably in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England, on a good batting pitch, was 122-9 in its second innings at stumps on the third day -- just 37 runs ahead of New Zealand with one wicket standing and two days left to play. Even so, that still represented a recovery from an even more embarrassing 76-7.

Henry, one of an exceptional six changes to the New Zealand side that drew the first Test at Lord's, took the first three wickets to fall en route to fine figures of 3-36 in 12 overs.

TOSS: Joe Root won the toss and England decided to bat first.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson