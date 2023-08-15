England to host Zimbabwe in a Test match for the first time since 2003

England will host bilateral cricket against Zimbabwe for the first time since 2003 when the two teams face off in a four-day Test match in May 2025.

The match will run from May 28 to 31 at a venue which is yet to be decided.

“We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a Men’s Test match for the first time in two decades. Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and have produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

“We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men’s team is a step in that ambition. This summer’s Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket’s schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can,” ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said.

“We are absolutely delighted to be playing bilateral cricket in England for the first time in over two decades after we agreed to play a Test match in May 2025.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s.

“The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory.

“This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe and we are already looking forward to some exciting action on the field of play,” Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.

The last time England and Zimbabwe clashed in a Test was back in 2003 at Chester-le-Street when the host won by an innings and 69 runs to sweep the series 2-0.

The first Test in that series marked legendary pacer James Anderson’s Test debut. The then 21-year-old picked five for 73 in the first innings as England trounced the visitor by an innings and 92 runs at Lord’s.

England and Zimbabwe have locked horns in six Tests, with the former winning three and the rest being drawn.