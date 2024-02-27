MagazineBuy Print

SAI National Centres of Excellence to induct 200 para athletes: Sports Minister

The Indian athletes won 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze, in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, while at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year, the country won 111 medals, including 29 gold.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 17:50 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File - Thakur said the success of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi was a significant step towards providing equal opportunities to all athletes.
File - Thakur said the success of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi was a significant step towards providing equal opportunities to all athletes. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File - Thakur said the success of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi was a significant step towards providing equal opportunities to all athletes. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aimed at promoting inclusivity and providing specialised training to para-athletes in the country, the government has decided to induct 200 such athletes, including 97 women, across 10 disciplines in the SAI National Centres of Excellence, Sports Anurag Singh Thakur announced on Tuesday.

Out of 200 athletes, 68 (35 males, 33 females) will be archers, and 36 (18, 18) will be in athletics.

Cycling will also have 10 male and as many female athletes.

Thakur said the success of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi was a significant step towards providing equal opportunities to all athletes.

ALSO READ: My next goal is to defend Paralympic gold, also dream of competing at 2036 Games: Bhagat

“This initiative of inducting 200 Para Sport athletes in NCOEs will give further momentum to the evolution of para sports within the sports ecosystem,” Thakur said.

“The NCOEs will have expert coaches and be equipped with enhanced facilities,” he added.

India returned with its best hauls from the most recent Paralympic Games and Asian Para Games.

The Indian athletes won 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze, in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, while at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year, the country won 111 medals, including 29 gold.

The break-up of the 200 para sports athletes across disciplines in NCOEs:
Archery 68 (35 males, 33 females)
Athletics 36 (18, 18)
Cycling 20 (10, 10)
Fencing 8 (5, 3)
Judo 14 (7, 7)
Para Powerlifting 10 (5, 5)
Canoeing & Kayaking and Rowing 6 (4, 2)
Shooting 20 (10, 10)
Taekwondo 18 (9, 9).

