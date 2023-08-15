Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to retire from Test cricket and has informed his decision regarding the same to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Hasaranga took the decision to quit the game’s longest format in a bid to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC.

The all-rounder has played only four Test matches for Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old has, however, represented the Island nation in 48 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20I games.

Hasaranga has been a player of high demand in the T20 circuit. In the 2023 IPL Auctions, Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired the services of the spinner for Rs. 10.75 crore.

The spinner has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL), Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings (LPL), Desert Vipers (IL T20) and Washington Freedom (MLC)