MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket

Hasaranga took the decision to quit the game’s longest format in a bid to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 11:05 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Wanindu Hasaranga reacts after taking a wicket against Afghanistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Wanindu Hasaranga reacts after taking a wicket against Afghanistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Wanindu Hasaranga reacts after taking a wicket against Afghanistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to retire from Test cricket and has informed his decision regarding the same to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Hasaranga took the decision to quit the game’s longest format in a bid to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

Ben Stokes set to come out of retirement to play ODI World Cup 2023, could skip IPL: Reports

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC.

The all-rounder has played only four Test matches for Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old has, however, represented the Island nation in 48 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20I games.

Hasaranga has been a player of high demand in the T20 circuit. In the 2023 IPL Auctions, Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired the services of the spinner for Rs. 10.75 crore.

The spinner has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL), Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings (LPL), Desert Vipers (IL T20) and Washington Freedom (MLC)

Related stories

Related Topics

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Sri Lanka Cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal Live Score: Lineups out, Putellas in Spain XI - ESP vs SWE updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Venus Williams playing at a ‘better level’ after an injury-hit start to season
    Reuters
  4. James Harden: 76ers president Daryl Morey ‘is a liar’
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand keen to host men’s FIFA Men’s Football World Cup with Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pat Cummins eyes return during ODI series against India in September
    PTI
  3. Beaumont hits highest score in The Hundred, becomes first woman to score century
    Reuters
  4. Ben Stokes set to come out of retirement to play ODI World Cup 2023, could skip IPL: Reports
    PTI
  5. Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal Live Score: Lineups out, Putellas in Spain XI - ESP vs SWE updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Venus Williams playing at a ‘better level’ after an injury-hit start to season
    Reuters
  4. James Harden: 76ers president Daryl Morey ‘is a liar’
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand keen to host men’s FIFA Men’s Football World Cup with Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment