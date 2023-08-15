MagazineBuy Print

Pat Cummins eyes return during ODI series against India in September

Cummins, who fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31), has been advised rest for six weeks.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 10:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The pace bowler is set to miss Australia’s five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17.  | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: The pace bowler is set to miss Australia’s five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Recovering from a left wrist injury, Australia captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday said he is eyeing a return to international cricket during his side’s three-match ODI series against India in late September, ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Cummins, who fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31), has been advised rest for six weeks.

The pace bowler is set to miss Australia’s five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17. Australia will play ODIs against India on September 22, 24 and 27.

“I’ll head over to South Africa at the back-end of that leg. But we’re probably looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup.

“It shouldn’t be too bad. Another few weeks and it’ll be right,” said Cummins, sounding hopeful of him playing in the World Cup to be held in India from October 5 and November 19.

Cummins said he would probably assess his role as ODI captain after the World Cup.

“The captaincy for the ODIs, we’ve kind of shared around a little bit. We’ll get over there, and have a look at that,” he said.

Cummins said Mitchell Marsh, who has been appointed as Australia’s T20I captain, is the logical choice to succeed him in the role of the ODI leader.

“The good thing is we have a few options. (Mitchell Marsh) is probably the most obvious one if he’s doing the T20s as well. Off the field, he’s just a great people-person. His energy’s infectious, he’s great to hang around with, always good fun.”

Cummins had taken over as Australia’s 50-over format captain last year from Aaron Finch but since then he has led only in two of the six ODIs they have played.

He missed one match against England as Josh Hazlewood stepped in.

Steve Smith led Australia in a three-match ODI series against India earlier this year as Cummins returned home following the death of his mother.

