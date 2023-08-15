MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Beaumont hits highest score in The Hundred, becomes first woman to score century

The Hundred: Tammy Beaumont’s score is the highest in the men’s and women’s tournaments, while the Fire’s total of 181-3 also set a women’s record.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 10:24 IST , CARDIFF - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tammy Beaumont of Welsh Fire Women in action.
FILE PHOTO: Tammy Beaumont of Welsh Fire Women in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tammy Beaumont of Welsh Fire Women in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tammy Beaumont became the first woman to smash a century in The Hundred women’s tournament on Monday with her remarkable 118 giving the Welsh Fire a 41-run victory over the Trent Rockets.

Beaumont’s score is the highest in the men’s and women’s Hundred tournaments, while the Fire’s total of 181-3 also set a women’s record.

Will Jacks’ 108 not out for Oval Invincibles last year was the previous highest score in The Hundred.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes set to come out of retirement to play ODI World Cup 2023, could skip IPL: Reports

“I don’t know what just happened to be honest,” Beaumont told  Sky Sports. “I just had an absolute day out. It was great to put on a show for the fans.”

The English batter, who hit 20 fours and two sixes in her 61-ball innings, survived when she was dropped on 32 while successfully challenging a leg-before decision on 75.

The Welsh Fire captain has now scored centuries across four different formats.

In June, Beaumont became the first Englishwoman to score a double century in Test cricket, scoring 208 - the fifth-highest score in women’s Tests - against Australia in the Ashes.

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hundred /

Tammy Beaumont /

Will Jacks /

Welsh Fire /

Trent Rockets /

The Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Police say brother of Colombia player Carabalí shot dead at nightclub
    AP
  2. Beaumont hits highest score in The Hundred, becomes first woman to score century
    Reuters
  3. Lionel Messi fine after tweaking left ankle
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Defending champion Bayern Munich’s search for goalkeeper continues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Beaumont hits highest score in The Hundred, becomes first woman to score century
    Reuters
  2. Ben Stokes set to come out of retirement to play ODI World Cup 2023, could skip IPL: Reports
    PTI
  3. Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included
    PTI
  4. Caribbean Premier League 2023 ‘Red Card’ Rule: Fielding team to lose fielder as CPL tackles slow over-rates with harsh penalties
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa squad for Australia T20I, ODI series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Police say brother of Colombia player Carabalí shot dead at nightclub
    AP
  2. Beaumont hits highest score in The Hundred, becomes first woman to score century
    Reuters
  3. Lionel Messi fine after tweaking left ankle
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Defending champion Bayern Munich’s search for goalkeeper continues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment