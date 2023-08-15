MagazineBuy Print

Woakes named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2023

Woakes bagged the Player-of-the-Match at the Oval in the final Ashes Test and was also named the Player-of-the-Series for his 19 wickets in three matches at an average of 18.15.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 13:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chris Woakes of England poses after being named England Player-of-the-Series.
Chris Woakes of England poses after being named England Player-of-the-Series. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Chris Woakes of England poses after being named England Player-of-the-Series. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England all-rounder Chris Woakes was named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2023 on Tuesday. The Englishman beat compatriot Zak Crawley and Netherlands’ Bas de Leede to claim the honour.

“It’s very nice to have been voted ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July. Everything we did in the Ashes was a team effort, and no individual awards would be possible without everyone else doing their job but it’s always nice to be recognised, especially when it’s a public vote. It was a great series, and I’m just very happy that it captured the imagination and attention of the public so much. It was great to have so much support and it was a hugely enjoyable series to play in,” Woakes said.

After not being picked in the playing XI for the first two Ashes Tests, Woakes made an immeditate impact in the third game by picking three wickets in each innings and also chipped in with a crucial unbeaten 32 in a thrilling run-chase at Headingley.

In the fourth Test, Woakes claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings before rain had the final say, denying England a win. Woakes made his presence felt in the final Test too, picking seven wickets in the match and scoring a vital 36 in the first innings.

He bagged the Player-of-the-Match at the Oval and was also named the Player-of-the-Series for his 19 wickets in three matches at an average of 18.15.

