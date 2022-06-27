Cricket Cricket Eoin Morgan could announce retirement soon: report England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan could announce retirement due to lack of form and fitness issues, according to a report in The Guardian. Team Sportstar 27 June, 2022 10:21 IST England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan in action. (File Photo) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 27 June, 2022 10:21 IST England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan could announce retirement due to lack of form and fitness issues.According to a report in The Guardian, 35-year-old Morgan has lately been thinking about his future in the sport.Morgan, who led England to its maiden men's ODI World Cup title in 2019 at home, was recently dismissed for consecutive ducks in the first two matches of the series against the Netherlands before he missed the third and final one due to a groin issue. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :