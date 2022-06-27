Eoin Morgan could announce retirement soon: report

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan could announce retirement due to lack of form and fitness issues.

According to a report in The Guardian, 35-year-old Morgan has lately been thinking about his future in the sport.

Morgan, who led England to its maiden men's ODI World Cup title in 2019 at home, was recently dismissed for consecutive ducks in the first two matches of the series against the Netherlands before he missed the third and final one due to a groin issue.