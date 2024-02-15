MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan terminates Haris Rauf’s contract for refusing to play tests in Australia

The end of Rauf’s contract was backdated to December 1. The board said it will also not issue Rauf clearance to play in any foreign T20 league until June 30.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 18:16 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

AP
Haris Rauf arrives to talk with media after a practice session in Lahore.
Haris Rauf arrives to talk with media after a practice session in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AP
Haris Rauf arrives to talk with media after a practice session in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AP

Haris Rauf’s contract was canceled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday after the fast bowler refused to tour Australia for a three-test series last year.

At the time, chief selector Wahab Riaz said Rauf pulled out at the last minute after confirming his availability. The medical panel informed Riaz there were no fitness issues with Rauf and he could play. The PCB said Rauf’s explanations at his hearing were unsatisfactory.

The end of Rauf’s contract was backdated to December 1. The board said it will also not issue Rauf clearance to play in any foreign T20 league until June 30.

“Playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson,” the PCB said. “Refusal to be part of Pakistan’s test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract.”

Pakistan lost the test series 0-3, and Rauf flew to New Zealand for a T20 series which Pakistan lost 1-4.

The PCB also parted ways with Mohammad Hafeez, who replaced Mickey Arthur as the team director during the tours of Australia and New Zealand.

“Hafeez’s passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance,” the PCB wrote on social media. “The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours.”

