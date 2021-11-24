Harmanpreet named WBBL 2021 Player of the Tournament

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur was named the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Player of the Tournament on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old Kaur was also named in the Team of the Tournament.

The explosive right-hander has top-scored for Melbourne Renegades with 399 runs in 11 innings while striking at 135.25. Kaur has also been the leading wicket-taker for the Renegades with 15 wickets at an economy of 7.46.

Her compatriot and Renegades teammate Jemimah Rodrigues has also had a good run in the tournament, amassing 317 runs at a 116.11 to become her team's second-highest run-scorer in the league phase.

Melbourne Renegades qualified for the WBBL playoffs after finishing second on the points table with eight wins in 14 matches. It will take on the winner of Wednesday's Brisbane Heat versus Adelaide Strikers Eliminator match in 'the Challenger' on Thursday for the right to take on the Perth Scorchers in the final on Saturday night.