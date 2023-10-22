IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets

Table-toppers India and New Zealand will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.
New Zealand holds an edge against India in ICC tournaments by remaining undefeated for 20 years. However, the recent ODI results favour India as the Men in Blue outperformed the Black Caps in the last series they played.
IND vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
IND vs NZ- HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND vs NZ ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar
|42
|1750
|46.05
|95.36
|186*
|Virat Kohli
|29
|1433
|55.11
|95.40
|154*
|Virender Sehwag
|13
|1157
|52.59
|103.95
|130
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NZ ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Javagal Srinath
|30
|51
|3.93
|20.41
|4/23
|Anil Kumble
|31
|39
|4.11
|27.84
|5/33
|Kapil Dev
|29
|33
|3.44
|27.60
|3/26
