IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets

Table-toppers India and New Zealand will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

New Zealand holds an edge against India in ICC tournaments by remaining undefeated for 20 years. However, the recent ODI results favour India as the Men in Blue outperformed the Black Caps in the last series they played.

IND vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 116 India won: 58 New Zealand won: 50 No Result: 7 Last result: India won by 90 runs (Indore, 2023)

IND vs NZ- HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (IND) - 392/4 in 50 overs (Christchurch, 2009) Lowest score (IND) - 230 in 45.3 overs (Mirpur, 2014) Highest score (NZ) - 349/9 in 50 overs (Rajkot, 1999) Lowest score (NZ) - 231/6 in 47.1 overs (Dunedin, 1992) Highest individual score (IND) - Shubman Gill - 208 (149) (Hyderabad, 2023) Highest individual score (NZ) - Tom Latham - 145 (104) (Auckland, 2022) Best bowling figures (IND) - Amit Mishra - 5/18 (Visakhapatnam, 2016) Best bowling figures (NZ) - Shane Bond - 6/19 (Bulawayo, 2005)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs NZ ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Sachin Tendulkar 42 1750 46.05 95.36 186* Virat Kohli 29 1433 55.11 95.40 154* Virender Sehwag 13 1157 52.59 103.95 130

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NZ ODIS