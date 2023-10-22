MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs New Zealand match on Sunday. 

Published : Oct 22, 2023 07:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on New Zealand at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.
India will take on New Zealand at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India will take on New Zealand at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Table-toppers India and New Zealand will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

New Zealand holds an edge against India in ICC tournaments by remaining undefeated for 20 years. However, the recent ODI results favour India as the Men in Blue outperformed the Black Caps in the last series they played.

IND vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 116
India won: 58
New Zealand won: 50
No Result: 7
Last result: India won by 90 runs (Indore, 2023)
IND vs NZ- HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (IND) - 392/4 in 50 overs (Christchurch, 2009)
Lowest score (IND) - 230 in 45.3 overs (Mirpur, 2014)
Highest score (NZ) - 349/9 in 50 overs (Rajkot, 1999)
Lowest score (NZ) - 231/6 in 47.1 overs (Dunedin, 1992)
Highest individual score (IND) - Shubman Gill - 208 (149) (Hyderabad, 2023)
Highest individual score (NZ) - Tom Latham - 145 (104) (Auckland, 2022)
Best bowling figures (IND) - Amit Mishra - 5/18 (Visakhapatnam, 2016)
Best bowling figures (NZ) - Shane Bond - 6/19 (Bulawayo, 2005)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs NZ ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sachin Tendulkar 42 1750 46.05 95.36 186*
Virat Kohli 29 1433 55.11 95.40 154*
Virender Sehwag 13 1157 52.59 103.95 130

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NZ ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Javagal Srinath 30 51 3.93 20.41 4/23
Anil Kumble 31 39 4.11 27.84 5/33
Kapil Dev 29 33 3.44 27.60 3/26

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
