NZ VS SA, World Cup 2023: Williamson ruled out of South Africa game despite injury progress

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of New Zealand’s next ODI World Cup fixture against South Africa in Pune the team announced on Tuesday.

The captain had been batting in the nets over the last two days after progressing in his recovery from a thumb fracture but was not fit in time to face the Proteas.

The team announced that the captain will be assessed ahead of the next encounter against Pakistan before a call is made regarding his participation.

Williamson had fractured his thumb during the World Cup game against Bangladesh in Chennai after being hit by a fielder’s throw following a run. He was forced to retire hurt on 78 during its eight-wicket win.

The 33-year-old had earlier suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the first game of the Indian Premier League in March and had missed New Zealand’s first two matches in this World Cup.