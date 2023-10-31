MagazineBuy Print

NZ VS SA, World Cup 2023: Williamson ruled out of South Africa game despite injury progress

Williamson had fractured his thumb during the World Cup game against Bangladesh in Chennai after being hit by a fielder’s throw following a run.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 23:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand batter Kane Williamson removes the brace on his left thumb finger during his side’s practice session ahead the match against South Africa.
New Zealand batter Kane Williamson removes the brace on his left thumb finger during his side’s practice session ahead the match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson removes the brace on his left thumb finger during his side’s practice session ahead the match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of New Zealand’s next ODI World Cup fixture against South Africa in Pune the team announced on Tuesday.

The captain had been batting in the nets over the last two days after progressing in his recovery from a thumb fracture but was not fit in time to face the Proteas.

ALSO READ: New Zealand and South Africa face conundrum in Pune - to chase or not to chase

The team announced that the captain will be assessed ahead of the next encounter against Pakistan before a call is made regarding his participation.

Williamson had fractured his thumb during the World Cup game against Bangladesh in Chennai after being hit by a fielder’s throw following a run. He was forced to retire hurt on 78 during its eight-wicket win.

The 33-year-old had earlier suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the first game of the Indian Premier League in March and had missed New Zealand’s first two matches in this World Cup.

