Most sixes by a team in World Cup 2023: South Africa leads with 82 sixes; India fifth with 51 maximums

The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is proving to be one of the most high-scoring in the tournament’s history. The 2023 edition of the World Cup has seen the highest total in its history - South Africa’s 428 for five against Sri Lanka - and the highest run-chase - Pakistan chasing down Sri Lanka’s 344 for nine.
The tournament has also seen several sixes being hit, 460 to be precise, and the 2023 edition is just four sixes away from going past the tally of the 2015 edition - which saw 463 maximums being hit.
Leading the charge is South Africa, which has hit 82 sixes in the 2023 World Cup, the most by any team in the tournament. New Zealand is second on that list with 66 sixes.
Most sixes in ICC World Cup 2023
- South Africa - 82 sixes
- New Zealand - 66 sixes
- Australia - 64 sixes
- Pakistan - 54 sixes
- India - 51 sixes
- Sri Lanka - 35 sixes
- England - 33 sixes
- Bangladesh - 30 sixes
- Afghanistan - 27 sixes
- Netherlands - 18 sixes
Most sixes in single World Cup edition
- 463 sixes in 2015
- 460 sixes in 2023
- 373 sixes in 2007
- 357 sixes in 2019
- 266 sixes in 2003
- 258 sixes in 2011
- 153 sixes in 1999
- 148 sixes in 1996
- 126 sixes in 1987
- 93 sixes in 1992
- 77 sixes in 1983
- 28 sixes in 1975
- 28 sixes in 1979
