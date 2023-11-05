MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Most sixes by a team in World Cup 2023: South Africa leads with 82 sixes; India fifth with 51 maximums

Leading the charge at World Cup 2023 is South Africa, which has hit 82 sixes, the most by any team in the tournament. New Zealand is second on that list with 66 sixes.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 13:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.
South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen. | Photo Credit: ANI

The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is proving to be one of the most high-scoring in the tournament’s history. The 2023 edition of the World Cup has seen the highest total in its history - South Africa’s 428 for five against Sri Lanka - and the highest run-chase - Pakistan chasing down Sri Lanka’s 344 for nine.

The tournament has also seen several sixes being hit, 460 to be precise, and the 2023 edition is just four sixes away from going past the tally of the 2015 edition - which saw 463 maximums being hit.

Leading the charge is South Africa, which has hit 82 sixes in the 2023 World Cup, the most by any team in the tournament. New Zealand is second on that list with 66 sixes.

Most sixes in ICC World Cup 2023

  • South Africa - 82 sixes
  • New Zealand - 66 sixes
  • Australia - 64 sixes
  • Pakistan - 54 sixes
  • India - 51 sixes
  • Sri Lanka - 35 sixes
  • England - 33 sixes
  • Bangladesh - 30 sixes
  • Afghanistan - 27 sixes
  • Netherlands - 18 sixes

Most sixes in single World Cup edition

  • 463 sixes in 2015
  • 460 sixes in 2023
  • 373 sixes in 2007
  • 357 sixes in 2019
  • 266 sixes in 2003
  • 258 sixes in 2011
  • 153 sixes in 1999
  • 148 sixes in 1996
  • 126 sixes in 1987
  • 93 sixes in 1992
  • 77 sixes in 1983
  • 28 sixes in 1975
  • 28 sixes in 1979

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit falls after giving India flying start; IND 68/1 in 7 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most sixes by a team in World Cup 2023: South Africa leads with 82 sixes; India fifth with 51 maximums
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea’s Pochettino shares ‘very good’ relationship with Spurs chair Levy
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad half-marathon: Ramesh win’s men title, Prajakta clinches women’s crown
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Mohammed Shami fills the Hardik Pandya hole after all-rounder ruled out with ankle injury
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Most sixes by a team in World Cup 2023: South Africa leads with 82 sixes; India fifth with 51 maximums
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Eden Gardens, WC stats, record against South Africa, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh must work on realistic planning for future: Mortaza
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Selfless Williamson battles pain to keep New Zealand’s semifinal dream alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit falls after giving India flying start; IND 68/1 in 7 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit falls after giving India flying start; IND 68/1 in 7 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most sixes by a team in World Cup 2023: South Africa leads with 82 sixes; India fifth with 51 maximums
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea’s Pochettino shares ‘very good’ relationship with Spurs chair Levy
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad half-marathon: Ramesh win’s men title, Prajakta clinches women’s crown
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Mohammed Shami fills the Hardik Pandya hole after all-rounder ruled out with ankle injury
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment