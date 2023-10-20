MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Details, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs SL match today?

NED vs SL , ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match on October 21 in Lucknow.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 21:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards during practice session on the eve of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka.
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards during practice session on the eve of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards during practice session on the eve of ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Sri Lanka will look to secure its first win of the 2023 ODI World Cup as it takes on the Netherlands at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

The Dutch side will be high on confidence after having secured a historic win over South Africa.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will NED vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 21.

What time will NED vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where can one watch NED vs SL ODI World Cup 2023?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of NED vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

