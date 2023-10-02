MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch NZ vs SA practice match today?

Published : Oct 02, 2023 08:20 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
New Zealand faces South Africa in its second warm-up match on Monday.
infoIcon

New Zealand faces South Africa in its second warm-up match on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand will take on South Africa in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

England faces Bangladesh in the other warm-up tie of the day.

ODI World Cup 2023: Are warm-up matches important and required?

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Mondday, October 2.

What time will NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi

