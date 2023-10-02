New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch NZ vs SA practice match today?

New Zealand will take on South Africa in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

England faces Bangladesh in the other warm-up tie of the day.

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Mondday, October 2.

What time will NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs SA World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.