Top moments from ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli’s 50th hundred to Mathews’ timed out

The ODI World Cup 2023 provided with us several moments to savour, some thrilling, some nail-biting and some controversial.

Here are Sportstar’s best moments from the tournament:

Kohli goes past Sachin

Virat Kohli’s chase of Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds, a mark thought by many to be insurmountable, finally ended, with the moment coming in India’s semifinal win against New Zealand in Wankhede.

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates his 50th century, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s most ODI hundreds record, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

Kohli celebrated the occasion by bowing to Sachin, who was in the stand, applauding the man who went past his figure of 49 ODI hundreds.

Kohli would also erase Sachin’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup, taking the flag from the latter’s mark of 673 in 2003 to place it at 765 by the end of the tournament.

Maxwell madness

Australia was on the verge of a shocking defeat to Afghanistan. It was reeling at 91 for seven, in a chase of 292. That is when Glenn Maxwell decided to intervene.

Australia’s Glen Maxwell during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 between Afghanistan and Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Aussie batter was unbothered by the intense pressure. He struck boundaries with ease, while his skipper Pat Cummins blocked everything thrown at him, scoring a 68-ball 12.

Maxwell also had to brave immense physical strain, with the batter often crumbling to ground due to cramps. But the 35-year-old hobbled back on to his feet, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes on the way to becoming the first ODI batter to score a double hundred in chase. His logic-defying knock helped Australia to a three-wicket win, a vital step in its eventual title win.

Indian bowlers’ day out

Each ball was an event. Each delivery threatened a wicket. The fact that Sri Lanka got to 55 against India at the Wankhede is itself a miracle. The Lankan top-five collectively aggregated a total of two runs as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj cut through the batting lineup.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jaspreet Bumrah celebrate during a World Cup match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

The Indian pacers were unrelenting as they helped India to a mammoth 302-run win and seal a semifinal spot. Their fiery performance was also the definite blow on an already dying Sri Lankan hopes for a semifinal spot.

Head’s stunner

Before he set the final alight with a sparkling hundred, Travis Head made a vital intervention, which eventually defined the course of the summit clash.

Australia’s Travis Head takes the catch of India’s Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had set off on another quick-fire start and was looking to take the game away from Australia.

Rohit, who was batting on 47, attempted to step down and loft Glenn Maxwell, but could only manage a edge over the covers. Head, posted at cover point, ran back a good 20 metres to dive and complete the catch to dismiss the Indian skipper. India never truly recovered from Rohit’s dismissal as Australia coasted to an easy win.

Time and tide (and Shakib) wait for no one

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathew entered the record books as he became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket during his side’s league stage match against Bangladesh.

Srilankan batsman Angelo Mathews walks back after being given Timed Out during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The Lankan all-rounder took his time to get to the crease, after which he found his helmet strap to be broken. Mathews called for a replacement, resulting in a further delay, prompting Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to appeal to the umpire.

A fuming Mathews debated with the umpire and Shakib to no success, before walking back to the dressing room and into history (and to innumerable future quiz questions).