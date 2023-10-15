Bangladesh captain Shakib fighting thigh injury at World Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan suffered a thigh injury and is under observation ahead of its World Cup match against India next week, the country’s cricket board said Saturday.

Shakib injured himself during Friday’s eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in Chennai when he scored 40 with the bat and completed his bowling quota of 10 overs to pick up 1-54 before hobbling off the field.

The BCB said in a statement that he had an MRI scan but did not reveal the extent of the problem.

“He had an MRI scan done after the game, and we will continue to observe his fitness for the coming matches,” team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a BCB statement.

“We will clinically assess his day-to-day progress and take measures accordingly.”

Bangladesh will play host India in its next match in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh started its World Cup campaign with a win against Afghanistan on October 7 but lost its next two matches against England and New Zealand.