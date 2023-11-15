Shreyas Iyer completes 500 runs in 2023 World Cup during IND vs NZ semifinal

India batter Shreyas Iyer scored 500 runs in the 2023 World Cup during the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He became the third Indian at this edition to reach the feat after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Iyer reached the mark with a maximum off Rachin Ravindra in the 45th over.

Iyer went on to score a 67-ball century that made him the third-fastest Indian batter to score a World Cup hundred.