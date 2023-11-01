The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup is turning out to be one of the most high-scoring editions of the tournament, with South Africa registering the 15th score in excess of 300 against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday.

The Proteas, in fact, have been leading the charge in resetting the ODI template. They have registered five consecutive 300-plus scores batting first in the tournament and four of these totals have been in excess of 350.

Teams have not only been setting huge totals, but an overall shift in scoring rates in the format has also resulted in team’s also chasing down mammoth scores. In the 2023 edition of the World Cup, Pakistan laid down the marker by overhauling Sri Lanka’s 344 a few days after South Africa had set the highest total in World Cups by smashing 428 in 50 overs against the Lankans.

As teams continue to grapple with what constitutes a safe score in a drastically changing landscape of the ODI format, here is a look at teams that have posted the most number of totals in excess of 300 - a score that has traditionally been associated with a strong batting performance.

Most 300-plus totals in World Cup history (team-wise)

Australia - 26 in 100 matches

South Africa - 18 in 71 matches

England - 15 in 89 matches

Sri Lanka - 14 in 86 matches

India - 13 in 90 matches

Pakistan - 10 in 86 matches

New Zealand - 10 in 96 matches

West Indies - 9 in 80 matches

Zimbabwe - 5 in 57 matches

Ireland - 4 in 21 matches

Bangladesh - 4 in 47 matches

Netherlands - 2 in 26 matches

Scotland - 1 in 14 matches