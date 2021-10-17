T20 World Cup: Seven players who featured in all editions

Six editions of the Twenty20 World Cup have been organised, thus far, with the inaugural tournament having been held in 2007. While India won the first T20 WC, the West Indies became the only team to win it twice. Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka are the only other champions.

As we head into the 2021 T20 World Cup, here's taking a look at seven experienced campaigners who have played in all editions of the showpiece event.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

The Hitman is the only Indian to have featured in all the Twenty20 World Cups, thus far. He will also be expected to play a key role come 2021. Between the inaugural edition in 2007 and the previous edition at home, Rohit has amassed 673 runs in the tournament at an average of 39.58. He has featured in 28 games. His highest score of 79* off 46 balls came against Australia in 2010.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

One of the greatest all-rounders in the modern game, Shakib will be looking to help Bangladesh make the Super 12s in the upcoming edition of the showpiece. In the 25 T20 WC matches he has featured in, he has scored 567 runs. His left-arm spin has also fetched him 30 wickets. Shakib, who is recently played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, will join his side only a day ahead of its group stage opener against Scotland on October 17.

Dwayne Bravo (WI)

Bravo is the first bowler to get to 300, 400 and 500 T20 wickets. In fact, he is the only bowler to have 500-plus wickets in the shortest format of the game; the second best is compatriot Sunil Narine with 423 scalps. As a batter, he has scored 504 runs in the T20 World Cup at a healthy strike rate of 129.23. The champion all-rounder will be hopeful to come good for the West Indies once again as the side will be looking to defend its title in the United Arab Emirates.

Mahmudullah (BAN)

Mahmudullah, 35, has been handed the responsibility to lead Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 World Cup. A handy middle-order batter and off-spinner, Mahmudullah is yet to score a fifty in the marquee event. In 22 matches until 2016, the all-rounder had scored 194 runs and registered eight wickets.

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahim, like his teammate Mahmudullah, is yet to hit a half-century in the T20 World Cup and would be desperately hoping for a reversal of fortune in 2021. He has played 25 games (20 innings), to notch 258 runs at an average of 16.12 and strike rate of 104.45. As a glovesman, he has effected 19 dismissals as well.

Chris Gayle (WI)

The Jamaican big-hitter holds the most number of batting records in the T20 World Cup. From the most centuries (2) to the most 50-plus scores (9) and fastest century, most sixes, Gayle has done it all. One of the most explosive batsmen in the format with over 14000 runs, Gayle has hammered 22 hundreds in his T20 career. In the six editions of the T20 World Cup organised thus far, the Universe Boss has managed to score 920 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 146.73. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament after former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene (1016 runs).

Shoaib Malik (PAK)

Malik is a late entry in what would have been a list of only six cricketers after the veteran was named replacement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood. The 39-year-old Malik previously won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and has 116 international caps. He has scored 2335 runs and picked 28 wickets.