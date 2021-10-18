T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up: Rahul, Kishan lead India to seven-wicket win over England

Openers Ishan Kishan (70 retd. hurt) and KL Rahul (51) played invaluable knocks as India chased down 189 to beat England by seven wickets in a warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the ICC Academy Ground here on Monday.

India got off to an excellent start as it put up 59 runs inside the first six overs. Rahul picked up from where he left in IPL 2021, bringing up his half-century in only the ninth over of the innings. However, he lost his wicket to Mark Wood immediately after reaching the landmark and this brought an end to the 82-run opening stand.

Rahul's wicket did not slow the run-rate down for India as Kishan kept on going on his merry way and brought up his fifty off just 36 balls. In the 13th over, Liam Livingstone got the better of Virat Kohli (11), who walked in next.

Kishan eventually retired hurt, bringing Suryakumar Yadav into the middle with India still needing 39 runs for the win. However, he did not manage to stay at the crease for long as he departed after scoring just 8.

In the end, Rishabh Pant (29*) and Hardik Pandya (12*) took India over the line with six balls to spare.

As it happened

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow and Livingstone scored 49 and 30 respectively as England posted a total of 188/5. Sent into bat, England got off to a quickfire start as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler put up 36 runs inside the first four overs, but the introduction of Mohammed Shami paid dividend straightaway as he castled Buttler for 18. Shami also went on to remove Roy (17).

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow put on 30 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the duo started to gain an upper hand, Rahul Chahar provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Malan, reducing England to 77/3 in the 10th over.

Livingstone then joined Bairstow in the middle and the duo started accelerating. They stitched together a partnership of 52 runs, but Shami once again stood up for India, bowling a perfect yorker to send Livingstone back to the pavilion.

In the final few overs, Bairstow and Moeen Ali added some crucial runs to take England past 180. Moeen Ali played a useful unbeaten knock of 43 runs.