Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Preview, Dream11 Prediction, Predicted 11, Where to watch

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.

- 4:20 PM IST: Good news for all the Oz fans out there...

JUST IN: Justin Langer confirms Starc WILL play tonight https://t.co/t4tYMcGunz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 28, 2021

MATCH PREVIEW

Australia will face Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday to strengthen its position in the points table as the scramble for the semifinal spots picks up pace in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Both teams won their respective last matches, albeit in contrasting fashion. Australia scraped through after an outstanding bowling performance against South Africa, while Sri Lanka rode on Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 80 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 53 from 31 balls to win against Bangladesh after being 79-4 in its chase of 172.

For Australia, Aaron Finch and David Warner will continue opening despite struggling for runs. Matthew Wade has backed them to come good. "I don't see a lack of form at all. They're terrific players. They're just short of runs. To be honest, guys that are world-class players for as long as they have been in this format are never out of form. They're just short of runs at the moment," Wade said on Wednesday.

Marcus Stoinis and Wade played crucial cameos in the lower order in the first Super 12 encounter and are likely to retain their batting positions.

But if the top three fire in unison, Glenn Maxwell and either Stoinis or Wade could be sent ahead of Steve Smith, who batted at No. 4 against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Australia will be pleased with the way Josh Hazlewood bowled in the PowerPlay. Maxwell's four overs are a bonus.

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has confirmed that spinner Maheesh Theekshana will play if fit. "He's improved tremendously. So we'll warm him up tomorrow; and if everything goes well, he'll be playing," Arthur said. Lahiru Kumara might ask probing questions of a wobbly Australian top-order with his pace.

The match between India and Pakistan and then West Indies and South Africa showed that there are runs on offer in Dubai if batters temper their batting approach according to conditions. The change of pace will be key for bowlers and the team bowling second will also have to contend with dew.

- Ayan Acharya

PREDICTED XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

AUS vs SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Perera

Batters – Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Team Composition: AUS 6:5 SL Credits left: 1.5

AUS vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 16

Won: Australia - 8, Sri Lanka - 8

In T20 WCs: Australia - 1, Sri Lanka - 2

Highest Score (AUS) vs SL: 263

Lowest Score (AUS) vs SL: 102

Highest Score (SL) vs AUS: 198

Lowest Score (SL) vs AUS: 87

STARS OF THE FIXTURE (OVERALL)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. David Warner Australia 447 2. Glenn Maxwell Australia 281 3. Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 252 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Adam Zampa Australia 14 2. Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 12 3. Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka 10

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa



Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

