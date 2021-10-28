T20 live Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Preview, Dream11 Prediction, Predicted 11, Where to watch SL vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Get the live cricket score, commentary, highlights and updates of AUS vs SL from the Dubai International Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 28 October, 2021 16:41 IST Australia's Marcus Stoinis, left, and Matthew Wade celebrate winning a Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 23. - AP Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 28 October, 2021 16:41 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned! The live coverage of AUS vs SL begins at 7:30PM IST. Toss at 7PM.- 4:20 PM IST: Good news for all the Oz fans out there... JUST IN: Justin Langer confirms Starc WILL play tonight https://t.co/t4tYMcGunz— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 28, 2021 MATCH PREVIEWAustralia will face Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday to strengthen its position in the points table as the scramble for the semifinal spots picks up pace in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.Both teams won their respective last matches, albeit in contrasting fashion. Australia scraped through after an outstanding bowling performance against South Africa, while Sri Lanka rode on Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 80 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 53 from 31 balls to win against Bangladesh after being 79-4 in its chase of 172.For Australia, Aaron Finch and David Warner will continue opening despite struggling for runs. Matthew Wade has backed them to come good. "I don't see a lack of form at all. They're terrific players. They're just short of runs. To be honest, guys that are world-class players for as long as they have been in this format are never out of form. They're just short of runs at the moment," Wade said on Wednesday.READ | T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss Marcus Stoinis and Wade played crucial cameos in the lower order in the first Super 12 encounter and are likely to retain their batting positions.But if the top three fire in unison, Glenn Maxwell and either Stoinis or Wade could be sent ahead of Steve Smith, who batted at No. 4 against South Africa.Meanwhile, Australia will be pleased with the way Josh Hazlewood bowled in the PowerPlay. Maxwell's four overs are a bonus.ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Australia’s Warner dismisses form worries as ‘quite funny’ Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has confirmed that spinner Maheesh Theekshana will play if fit. "He's improved tremendously. So we'll warm him up tomorrow; and if everything goes well, he'll be playing," Arthur said. Lahiru Kumara might ask probing questions of a wobbly Australian top-order with his pace.The match between India and Pakistan and then West Indies and South Africa showed that there are runs on offer in Dubai if batters temper their batting approach according to conditions. The change of pace will be key for bowlers and the team bowling second will also have to contend with dew.- Ayan AcharyaPREDICTED XIAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat CumminsSri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru KumaraAUS vs SL DREAM11 PREDICTIONWicketkeepers – Kusal PereraBatters – Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Bhanuka RajapaksaAll-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh TheekshanaTeam Composition: AUS 6:5 SL Credits left: 1.5AUS vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD STATSSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 16Won: Australia - 8, Sri Lanka - 8In T20 WCs: Australia - 1, Sri Lanka - 2Highest Score (AUS) vs SL: 263Lowest Score (AUS) vs SL: 102Highest Score (SL) vs AUS: 198Lowest Score (SL) vs AUS: 87STARS OF THE FIXTURE (OVERALL)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.David WarnerAustralia4472.Glenn MaxwellAustralia2813.Tillakaratne DilshanSri Lanka252RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Adam ZampaAustralia142.Lasith MalingaSri Lanka123.Ajantha MendisSri Lanka10SQUADSAustralia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam ZampaReserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel SamsSri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA SUPER 12 LIVE?The AUS vs SL match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. 