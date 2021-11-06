England vs South Africa LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs SA Playing XIs, Toss info, Proteas face uphill task against Three Lions

Welcome to the coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Englnd and South Africa. This was Aashin Prasad bringing you all the action as it unfolded at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Hello. What if I told you Group 1 leader, England, could still be eliminated from the Super 12 stages of the tournament? Before we get to that, let's keep an eye on what's happening at Abu Dhabi, where Australia needs to beat West Indies in its final group game. LIVE BLOG

ENG vs SA Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 21

Won: England - 11, South Africa 9, NR - 1

In T20 WCs: England - 2, South Africa - 3



MATCH PREVIEW

South Africa will look to enter the T20 World Cup semifinals by defeating in-form England here on Saturday.

With a net run rate of +3.183, England is more or less through to the semifinals with four wins from as many games, while South Africa lies third with six points from four matches. South Africa and Australia are in a close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are ahead in the points table on the basis of a better net run-rate. South Africa will need to win by a big margin against England to go over Australia on net run-rate or hope West Indies beats Australia by a margin that reduces Australia’s net run-rate.

South Africa will get a clearer idea of what it needs to do to qualify as Australia plays West Indies in the first match of the day.

With form on its side, an ominous-looking England will start as firm favourite, however. While all their matches haven’t been one-sided, the Englishmen were clinical in their approach in the four games they have played so far.

In-form batters

England’s batting revolves around Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow and skipper Eoin Morgan, all of whom have been among the runs. Buttler achieved two personal milestones in the last match when he scored his maiden T20 century (101 not out of 67 balls).

The big-hitter would be high on confidence and looking for an encore.

On the bowling front, the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid as well as the pace trio of Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone have been excellent so far. England will miss the services of left-arm pacer Tymal Mills as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to a right thigh strain suffered in its last match.

Even though it managed to win three matches on the trot, South Africa’s campaign has been far from impressive. It wilted under pressure against Australia and Temba Bavuma’s men can ill-afford to repeat the mistakes against England.

South Africa will depend on Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma and David Miller to deliver the goods in the batting department, while the bowling unit will be led by top-ranked T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi with Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorious in support.

