Kagiso Rabada picks T20 World Cup hat-trick as South Africa beats England

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada pulled off late drama as he recorded a hat-trick in the final over of England's 190-run chase in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Saturday.

Rabada dismissed Chris Woakes (7), Eoin Morgan (17) and Chris Jordan (0) off the first three deliveries in the last over as England required 14 runs. Rabada then finished with figures of 3 for 48, after suffering an expensive first spell as England fell short of the target by 10 runs.

T20 World Cup 2021: England, Australia qualify to semifinals from Super 12 Group 1

The win was, however, not sufficient for the Proteas to qualify for the semifinals as it lost out to Australia who possessed a superior net run-rate (NRR).

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Points Table updated today: England, Australia qualify for semis from Group 1

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Rabada becomes the fourth bowler after Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) to record hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup history.

The South African seamer is also one of four bowlers to pick an ODI hat-trick on debut, having achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2015.