Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Toss, Playing XI at 7PM; Dream11 Fantasy prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Score of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia and Scotland from Abu Dhabi.

6:50PM IST: Big day for Namibian cricket, and they'll have five of them coming up over the next 10 days. Scotland's debut in the Super 12s, however, wasn't as memorable as it'd have loved it to be - suffering a heavy drubbing from Afghanistan. We have the Toss coming up in 10 minutes.

MATCH PREVIEW

After two stunning wins, debutant Namibia will look to continue its fairytale run when it takes on a bruised Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Gerhard Erasmus and his bunch of unknown cricketers beat Netherlands by six wickets and then beat Ireland to grab a spot in the Super 12s. It was a historic moment for a country with a population of 2.5 million which doesn’t boast of any cricketing legacy. The win over Ireland was its first against a Test playing nation and it also guaranteed Namibia a spot in next year’s T20 World Cup.

Having earned its right to rub shoulders with cricket’s elites, Namibia will now be keen to test its skills against the best in the business. It will fancy a win over Scotland before it takes on heavyweights in Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Scotland posted three successive wins in the first round before going down to Afghanistan by 130 runs. Kyle Coetzer’s men were skittled out for a paltry 60 in 10.2 overs while chasing a challenging 191 and they will need to quickly recover from the defeat to avoid any such hiccups against a team brimming with confidence.

Namibia has produced some solid batting displays as it scripted two successive chases in its last two matches.





The duo of skipper Erasmus and all-rounder David Wiese scored bulk of the runs as it overhauled targets of 164 and 125 with plenty of balls to spare in the last two games. Wiese also starred with the ball, taking three wickets with his medium pace, while left-arm pacer Jan Frylinck took five wickets to help restrict its opponents to modest scores.

For Scotland, the batting trio of Richie Berrington, George Munsey and Matthew Cross have produced the goods in the qualifying matches. The batting line-up appeared clueless against Afghanistan’s spinners and the batters will hope to give a better account of themselves on Wednesday

Josh Davey has been Scotland’s most successful bowler, with nine wickets so far from four matches, while Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal, too, have contributed. The team will look up to them to keep the opposition in check.

SQUADS Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole



