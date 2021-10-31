T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan scores 31 in his last innings for Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan played his final innings for Afghanistan on Sunday in the Super 12 contest against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Asghar scored 31 (23b, 3x4, 1x6), helping his team post 160 for 5 after 20 overs. Coming in to bat in the 10th over to a guard of honour by Namibia's players, Asghar struck useful partnerships with Mohammad Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran and the captain Mohammad Nabi. It was his highest score at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Asghar played 195 international matches for his country in a career spanning 12 years. He has featured in all major ICC tournaments Afghanistan has participated in in the last decade - the 2010 World T20 in the Caribbean, the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 2016 World T20 in India, the 2019 World Cup in the U.K., and the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Afghan holds the record for the most consecutive T20Is as captain: he captained Afghanistan in 46 T20Is from July, 2015, to February, 2019. And he is second among players who have played the most consecutive matches in the format for their national team. The contest against Namibia is his 63rd.

Afghan hasn’t had a particularly successful T20 World Cup with the bat, having scored a total of 47 runs in four matches (including the warm-ups).

He announced his retirement on Saturday.