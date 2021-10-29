Babar breaks another Kohli record, becomes fastest captain to 1000 T20I runs

Pakistan's Babar Azam became the fastest captain to reach 1000 T20I runs during his side's T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Afghanistan on Friday.

Babar reached the landmark in his 26th innings as skipper to surpass Indian captain Virat Kohli who made the mark in 30 innings.

Earlier this year, Babar had also broken Kohli's record to become the fastest batter to reach 2000 T20I runs in just 52 innings. Babar, the no. 2 ranked batter in the format, had also become the fastest to reach 7000 runs in all T20s on October 3, moving ahead of Chris Gayle (192) in 187 innings.