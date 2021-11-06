T20 World Cup News News England vs South Africa LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: Playing XI, Toss info, Dream11 Fantasy team prediction T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs SA Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XI and squad list ahead of T20 WC SA vs NZ. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 11:24 IST Jos Buttler will be the player to watch out for England in Sharjah. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 11:24 IST England will face South Africa in its final T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.This will only be their first-ever meeting in the format.READ | Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats READ | England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David Willey, Adil RashidSouth Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz ShamsiENG vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)Batters: Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, David Miller, Temba BavumaAll-rounders: Moeen Ali, Aiden MarkramBowlers: Anrich Nortje (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Chris Jordan, Tabraiz ShamsiTeam Composition: ENG: 5, SA: 6 Credits left: 0.5SQUADSEngland: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark WoodReserves: Liam Dawson, James VinceREAD: T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler’s greatest strength is his adaptability, says his first team coach READ: Morgan wants ECB to tackle Yorkshire racism row 'head on' South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der DussenTravelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George LindeWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and England will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :