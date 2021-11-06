England vs South Africa LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: Playing XI, Toss info, Dream11 Fantasy team prediction

England will face South Africa in its final T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

This will only be their first-ever meeting in the format.

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David Willey, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

ENG vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, David Miller, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Chris Jordan, Tabraiz Shamsi

Team Composition: ENG: 5, SA: 6 Credits left: 0.5

SQUADS

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George Linde

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa and England will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.