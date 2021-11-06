T20 World Cup News News England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: South Africa and England face-off in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 06:21 IST England holds the edge over South Africa in their 21 T20I meetings. - AGENCIES Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 06:21 IST South Africa takes on England in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.ENG vs SA Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 21Won: England - 11, South Africa 9, NR - 1In T20 WCs: England - 2, South Africa - 3HS (ENG) vs SA: 230LS (ENG) vs SA: 111HS (SA) vs ENG: 136LS (SA) vs ENG: 115READ: T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler’s greatest strength is his adaptability, says his first team coach READ: Morgan wants ECB to tackle Yorkshire racism row 'head on' READ: Australia must control their own fate at T20 World Cup: Finch Top performers of the fixture (Overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.AB de VilliersSouth Africa3902.Jos ButtlerEngland3903.Eoin MorganEngland385RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Chris JordanEngland152.Lungi NgidiSouth Africa123.Tom CurranEngland12 When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between England and South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.Squads:England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark WoodReserves: Liam Dawson, James VinceSouth Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der DussenTravelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George Linde Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :