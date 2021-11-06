News

England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: South Africa and England face-off in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 November, 2021 06:21 IST

England holds the edge over South Africa in their 21 T20I meetings.   -  AGENCIES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 November, 2021 06:21 IST

South Africa takes on England in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

ENG vs SA Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 21

Won: England - 11, South Africa 9, NR - 1

In T20 WCs: England - 2, South Africa - 3

HS (ENG) vs SA: 230

LS (ENG) vs SA: 111

HS (SA) vs ENG: 136

LS (SA) vs ENG: 115

READ: T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler’s greatest strength is his adaptability, says his first team coach

READ: Morgan wants ECB to tackle Yorkshire racism row 'head on'

READ: Australia must control their own fate at T20 World Cup: Finch

Top performers of the fixture (Overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

AB de Villiers

South Africa

390

2.

Jos Buttler

England

390

3.

Eoin Morgan

England

385

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Chris Jordan

England

15

2.

Lungi Ngidi

South Africa

12

3.

Tom Curran

England

12

 

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between England and South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George Linde

 
 

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App