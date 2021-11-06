England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

South Africa takes on England in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.



Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

ENG vs SA Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 21

Won: England - 11, South Africa 9, NR - 1

In T20 WCs: England - 2, South Africa - 3

HS (ENG) vs SA: 230

LS (ENG) vs SA: 111

HS (SA) vs ENG: 136

LS (SA) vs ENG: 115

Top performers of the fixture (Overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. AB de Villiers South Africa 390 2. Jos Buttler England 390 3. Eoin Morgan England 385 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Chris Jordan England 15 2. Lungi Ngidi South Africa 12 3. Tom Curran England 12

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between England and South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads: England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George Linde



