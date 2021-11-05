Jadeja: You can't judge us after one or two bad matches

With India keeping its ICC T20 World Cup campaign alive, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has stressed on the need for being positive heading into its last Super 12 game against Namibia.



“We have played excellent cricket in the last two-three years. You can’t judge us after one or two bad matches. It happens, especially in T20s. We can’t think about those games and will look forward to continuing in the same vein that we have played the last two games,” Jadeja said, after starring in India’s eight-wicket win against Scotland on Friday.

India included three spinners in the XI on Friday. But Jadeja, who finished with three for 15, insisted the combination didn’t change his role. “My role is the same, to look to take wickets in the middle overs. The plan was simple. There wasn’t much change. Since we were playing Scotland, the plan was to stick to the basics,” he said.



With Virat Kohli winning a rare toss, India chased a target for the first time in the tournament. Jadeja insisted on the advantage of bowling first, especially in Dubai.



“We have seen in the tournament that the ball stops and grips a bit in the first innings,” he said. “And in the second innings we have seen the ball coming on to the bat and the dew makes it even simpler. Winning the toss and batting second becomes crucial.”

Coetzer thrilled with India's display

Despite being bowled out for a two-digit figure for the second time, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said his side had lessons to learn from the loss.

"I think sometimes you do want to try and forget about it but there was so much high-class cricket and amazing skills on show today, I tihnk it gives us a heap of direction that we should go in," he said. "For us, it may take a game or two to take it in and then reflect on how we can close the gap."