Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Pakistan will face New Zealand in its second Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Sharjah on Thurday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

PAK vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 24

Won: Pakistan - 14, New Zealand - 10

HS (PAK) vs NZ: 201

LS (PAK) vs NZ: 100

HS (NZ) vs PAK: 196

LS (NZ) vs PAK: 80

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan 552 2. Martin Guptill New Zealand 509 3. Kane Williamson New Zealand 414 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Tim Southee New Zealand 23 2. Shahid Afridi Pakistan 21 3. Umar Gul England 15



When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.