T20 World Cup News News Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Pakistan takes on New Zealand in its second Super 12 match in Sharjah on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 26 October, 2021 06:00 IST Pakistan holds the advantage over New Zealand in their head-to-head meetings in T20Is. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 October, 2021 06:00 IST Pakistan will face New Zealand in its second Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Sharjah on Thurday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.READ: T20 World Cup: Williamson expects 'right spirit' vs Pakistan despite pullout saga PAK vs NZ Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 24Won: Pakistan - 14, New Zealand - 10HS (PAK) vs NZ: 201LS (PAK) vs NZ: 100HS (NZ) vs PAK: 196LS (NZ) vs PAK: 80ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: Time for real Windies to step up against South Africa Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Mohammad HafeezPakistan5522.Martin GuptillNew Zealand5093.Kane Williamson New Zealand414RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Tim SoutheeNew Zealand 232.Shahid AfridiPakistan 213.Umar GulEngland15ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: India loses streak to Pakistan, needs to break one against New Zealand When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.Squads:New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James NeeshamPakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :