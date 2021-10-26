News

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Pakistan takes on New Zealand in its second Super 12 match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

26 October, 2021 06:00 IST

Pakistan holds the advantage over New Zealand in their head-to-head meetings in T20Is.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in its second Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Sharjah on Thurday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

PAK vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 24

Won: Pakistan - 14, New Zealand - 10

HS (PAK) vs NZ: 201

LS (PAK) vs NZ: 100

HS (NZ) vs PAK: 196

LS (NZ) vs PAK: 80

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan

552

2.

Martin Guptill

New Zealand

509

3.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand

414

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Tim Southee

New Zealand

23

2.

Shahid Afridi

Pakistan

21

3.

Umar Gul

England

15


When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

 

