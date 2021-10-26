T20 World Cup News News Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: PAK vs NZ Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss Info PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021, Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XIs and squad list ahead of New Zealand vs Pakistan. Team Sportstar Sharjah 26 October, 2021 11:19 IST Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (R) react during Pakistan's win over India. - AFP Team Sportstar Sharjah 26 October, 2021 11:19 IST Pakistan will face New Zealand in its second Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Sharjah on Thurday.Here's a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match. PREDICTED XIPakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen AfridiNew Zealand Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell/Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult READ: Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats PAK vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers – Mohammad RizwanBatters – Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Shadab KhamBowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Lockie Ferguson, Ish SodhiTeam Composition: PAK 6:5 NZ Credits left: 0.0 SQUADSNew Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James NeeshamPakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz AhmedWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :