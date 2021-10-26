Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: PAK vs NZ Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss Info

Pakistan will face New Zealand in its second Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Sharjah on Thurday.

Here's a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match.

PREDICTED XI

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi



New Zealand Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell/Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

PAK vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Shadab Kham

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Team Composition: PAK 6:5 NZ Credits left: 0.0

SQUADS

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.