T20 World Cup: Lockie Ferguson ruled out of New Zealand's T20 WC with calf tear

New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, hours ahead of its campaign opener against Pakistan in Sharjah.

LIVE: PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup Live

Ferguson who suffered from a calf muscle tear will now be replaced by pacer Adam Milne in the 15-member squad upon approval from the ICC's technical committee.

Ferguson who has picked 24 T20I wickets in 13 games recently shone for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 held in the UAE, picking 13 wickets from eight matches.

READ:

“It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now,” the Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

“He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form - so to lose him at this time is a blow.