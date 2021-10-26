T20 World Cup News News South Africa vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: West Indies will face South Africa in the sides' second Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 26 October, 2021 05:59 IST South Africa and West Indies have lost their respective opening matches in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 October, 2021 05:59 IST West Indies will face South Africa in its second T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Tuesday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.READ: T20 World Cup: Time for real Windies to step up against South Africa PAK vs NZ Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 15Won: South Africa - 9, West Indies - 6HS (WI) vs SA: 236LS (WI) vs SA: 60HS (SA) vs WI: 231LS (SA) vs WI: 58READ: Mujeeb ur Rahman records five-wicket haul on World Cup debut Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Chris GayleWest Indies3632.Quinton de KockSouth Africa3023.Lendl SimmonsWest Indies198RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Dwayne BravoWest Indies152.Jerome TaylorWest Indies123.David WieseSouth Africa (now Namibia)10ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: India loses streak to Pakistan, needs to break one against New Zealand When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.Squads:West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Andre FletcherSouth Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :