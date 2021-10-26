South Africa vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

West Indies will face South Africa in its second T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

PAK vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 15

Won: South Africa - 9, West Indies - 6

HS (WI) vs SA: 236

LS (WI) vs SA: 60

HS (SA) vs WI: 231

LS (SA) vs WI: 58

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Chris Gayle West Indies 363 2. Quinton de Kock South Africa 302 3. Lendl Simmons West Indies 198 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Dwayne Bravo West Indies 15 2. Jerome Taylor West Indies 12 3. David Wiese South Africa (now Namibia) 10



When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.