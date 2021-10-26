News

South Africa vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: West Indies will face South Africa in the sides' second Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Tuesday.

26 October, 2021 05:59 IST

South Africa and West Indies have lost their respective opening matches in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12.   -  GETTY IMAGES

West Indies will face South Africa in its second T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

READ: T20 World Cup: Time for real Windies to step up against South Africa

PAK vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 15

Won: South Africa - 9, West Indies - 6

HS (WI) vs SA: 236

LS (WI) vs SA: 60

HS (SA) vs WI: 231

LS (SA) vs WI: 58

READ: Mujeeb ur Rahman records five-wicket haul on World Cup debut

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Chris Gayle

West Indies

363

2.

Quinton de Kock

South Africa

302

3.

Lendl Simmons

West Indies

198

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Dwayne Bravo

West Indies

15

2.

Jerome Taylor

West Indies

12

3.

David Wiese

South Africa (now Namibia)

10


ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: India loses streak to Pakistan, needs to break one against New Zealand

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder

 

