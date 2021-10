South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

South Africa will meet Sri Lanka in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

SA vs SL Head to Head

Span: 2012-2021

Matches: 16

Won: South Africa - 11, Sri Lanka - 5

In T20 WCs: South Africa - 2, Sri Lanka - 1

HS (SA) vs SL: 198

LS (SA) vs SL: 98

HS (SL) vs SA: 170

LS (SL) vs SA: 103

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Reeza Hendricks South Africa 311 2. JP Duminy South Africa 262 3. Quinton de Kock South Africa 250 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Imran Tahir South Africa 14 2. Nuwan Kulasekara Sri Lanka 10 3. Lakshan Sandakan Sri Lanka 8



ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.