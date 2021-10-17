News

T20 World Cup LIVE, Bangladesh vs Scotland live score: SCO 52/4 in 10.4 overs; Mahedi Hasan strikes

Bangladesh vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the LIVE cricket score, commentary of today's match between Bangladesh and Scotland from Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Oman Last Updated: 17 October, 2021 20:28 IST

Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl. (File Picture)   -  REUTERS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Oman Last Updated: 17 October, 2021 20:28 IST

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group B match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat.
 