T20 World Cup 2021: Vince replaces injured Roy in England squad

England's request to bring in James Vince to replace the injured Jason Roy for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE has been approved by the International Cricket Committee (ICC) on Monday.

FULL T20 WORLD CUP COVERAGE

Vince, who has played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs and 13 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Roy was ruled out due to a calf injury in the match against South Africa. Vince was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

England will take on New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.